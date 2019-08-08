Condo of the week: 90 Broadview Avenue

This is one of the more reasonably-priced penthouse suites. Coming in at just under $1 million coupled with maintenance fees that aren’t even outrageous, this place could maybe be considered affordable!

That being said, it’s not the most spacious. There’s just over 900 square feet of living space. And the cost per square foot is above average for the neighbourhood.

The main living areas are open concept with 11-foot ceilings

The kitchen has all the essentials and lovely modern dark wood cabinets.

The apartment almost seems like it’s divided down the middle, with the living space on one side and bedrooms on the other.

There are two bedrooms, both with four-piece en suites.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and walks out onto the terrace. I wholeheartedly dislike the wallpaper but that can easily be fixed.

Note that this condo has a terrace! A true rarity in these loft conversions.

Specs

Address: #PH830 – 90 Broadview Avenue

Price: $958,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 86

Transit Score: 97

Maintenance Fees: $589 monthly

Brokerage: Royal LePage / J&D Division

Listing ID: E4532121

Good For

A cool industrial look. The concrete walls give it a gritty feel that isn’t trying too hard.

Move On If

You want more space. While it’s better than some of those 250-square-feet condos that are becoming increasingly popular in the city, under 1000 square feet for a penthouse is kind of a let down.