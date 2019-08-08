Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
90 broadview avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 90 Broadview Avenue

This is one of the more reasonably-priced penthouse suites. Coming in at just under $1 million coupled with maintenance fees that aren’t even outrageous, this place could maybe be considered affordable! 

90 broadview avenue torontoThat being said, it’s not the most spacious. There’s just over 900 square feet of living space. And the cost per square foot is above average for the neighbourhood. 

90 broadview avenue torontoThe main living areas are open concept with 11-foot ceilings 

90 broadview avenue torontoThe kitchen has all the essentials and lovely modern dark wood cabinets. 

90 broadview avenue torontoThe apartment almost seems like it’s divided down the middle, with the living space on one side and bedrooms on the other. 

90 broadview avenue torontoThere are two bedrooms, both with four-piece en suites. 

90 broadview avenue torontoThe master bedroom has a walk-in closet and walks out onto the terrace. I wholeheartedly dislike the wallpaper but that can easily be fixed. 

90 broadview avenue torontoNote that this condo has a terrace! A true rarity in these loft conversions. 90 broadview avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: #PH830 – 90 Broadview Avenue
  • Price: $958,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1 
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 86    
  • Transit Score: 97
  • Maintenance Fees: $589 monthly
  • Brokerage: Royal LePage / J&D Division
  • Listing ID: E4532121
90 broadview avenue torontoGood For

A cool industrial look. The concrete walls give it a gritty feel that isn’t trying too hard. 90 broadview avenue toronto

Move On If

You want more space. While it’s better than some of those 250-square-feet condos that are becoming increasingly popular in the city, under 1000 square feet for a penthouse is kind of a let down.90 broadview avenue toronto 

