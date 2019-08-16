Sold! Toronto home finally goes for $1.4 million

This house was placed on the market four different times at different price points over the last year.

Back in 2018, it started at $1,499,000. Then, it went up to $1,899,000, then back down to $1,499,000 and then finally in 2019 it was listed at $1,399,000 and sold. Talk about indecisive pricing!

The home was recently renovated and, according to the real estate gossip site The Mash, a bedroom was removed to make room for the open staircase.

The main floor is cozy with warm exposed brick walls, and golden wood floors.

The kitchen is almost futuristic looking with the Plexiglass handles and the blue lighting under the cabinets. Not my style, but it’s a cool effect.

The living room looks like it was transformed from the garage, which is a cool way to add extra space if you don’t want a place to put your car. I also like that you can seamlessly blend indoors and outdoors when you open the door.

The bedrooms are spread out over the second and third floor, with the second floor also having an office and the main bathroom.

The rooms are small, but bright. There is no master en suite or even an ample sized closet.

In the basement, there’s another washroom and a rec room (or guest bedroom, depending on how you set it up).

This house has a decent amount of outdoor space with a second floor terrace and a back patio.

The Essentials

Address: 66 Annette Street

Type: House

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Size: 15 x 126.75 feet

Realtor: Smart Choice Realty Solutions Inc.

Hit the market at: $1,399,000

Sold for: $1,425,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a recently renovated house in a family-friendly neighbourhood.

Was it worth it?

Depends. The house is very nice but the bedrooms are small, and there’s only two bathrooms, neither of which are on the main floor. So, there’s some major impracticalities to this house that can be hard to overlook.