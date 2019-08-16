Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
66 annette street toronto

Sold! Toronto home finally goes for $1.4 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This house was placed on the market four different times at different price points over the last year.

Back in 2018, it started at $1,499,000. Then, it went up to $1,899,000, then back down to $1,499,000 and then finally in 2019 it was listed at $1,399,000 and sold. Talk about indecisive pricing! 

66 annette street torontoThe home was recently renovated and, according to the real estate gossip site The Mash, a bedroom was removed to make room for the open staircase. 

66 annette street torontoThe main floor is cozy with warm exposed brick walls, and golden wood floors. 

66 annette street torontoThe kitchen is almost futuristic looking with the Plexiglass handles and the blue lighting under the cabinets. Not my style, but it’s a cool effect. 

66 annette street torontoThe living room looks like it was transformed from the garage, which is a cool way to add extra space if you don’t want a place to put your car. I also like that you can seamlessly blend indoors and outdoors when you open the door. 

66 annette street torontoThe bedrooms are spread out over the second and third floor, with the second floor also having an office and the main bathroom. 

66 annette street torontoThe rooms are small, but bright. There is no master en suite or even an ample sized closet. 

66 annette street torontoIn the basement, there’s another washroom and a rec room (or guest bedroom, depending on how you set it up). 

66 annette street torontoThis house has a decent amount of outdoor space with a second floor terrace and a back patio. 66 annette street toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 66 Annette Street
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Size: 15 x 126.75 feet
  • Realtor:  Smart Choice Realty Solutions Inc.  
  • Hit the market at: $1,399,000
  • Sold for: $1,425,00066 annette street toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a recently renovated house in a family-friendly neighbourhood. 66 annette street toronto

Was it worth it?

Depends. The house is very nice but the bedrooms are small, and there’s only two bathrooms, neither of which are on the main floor. So, there’s some major impracticalities to this house that can be hard to overlook.66 annette street toronto

Lead photo by

Real Vision

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! Toronto home finally goes for $1.4 million

The University of Toronto might get a breathtaking new building made of wood

Here's what the Toronto condo Margaret Atwood doesn't want will look like

Condo of the week: 290 Adelaide Street West

The average cost of a one-bedroom rental in Toronto is now $2,300

Toronto home sales are bouncing back in a major way

House of the week: 577 Dovercourt Road

Seniors are making it harder for millennials to buy homes in Toronto