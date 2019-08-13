House of the week: 577 Dovercourt Road

This house is too cute. From the lavender backsplash in the kitchen to the polka dot walls in the nursery, I’m completely infatuated with this recently renovated home.

The main floor is bright and airy with huge windows, light cabinetry and a millennial pink wall to boot.

I like the contrast in the living room with the black shelves that make your books pop like art work.

On the second floor is the master bedroom, which is calming with light wood floors.

The master bath is a Scandinavian dream with the wood planks and open shower. It’s so minimalist and spa-like.

There are two other bedrooms on this floor and another bedroom on the third floor. And if you're worried, this house has six bathrooms.

Also on the third floor is a sitting room.

The lower level has an entire suite complete with two bedrooms, a kitchen and living room—an ideal thing to have if you wanted to rent it out.

As for outdoor space, the backyard is quite spacious for central Toronto. There’s a large patio, and the ivy growing on the garage is a nice touch of greenery.

Specs

Address: 577 Dovercourt Road

Price: $3,549,000

Land Size: 26 x 125 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 2

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 91

Transit Score: 93

Listing agent: Heather Hadden

Listing ID: C4540204

Good For

A family who have live-in in-laws or wants to earn some cash on the side. With a whole basement suite, there’s plenty of options.

Move On If

You’re over pastel colours. While they seem to be on trend now, that lavender backsplash might look very dated in a year.