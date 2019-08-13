Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
577 dovercourt road toronto

House of the week: 577 Dovercourt Road

This house is too cute. From the lavender backsplash in the kitchen to the polka dot walls in the nursery, I’m completely infatuated with this recently renovated home. 

577 dovercourt road torontoThe main floor is bright and airy with huge windows, light cabinetry and a millennial pink wall to boot. 

577 dovercourt road torontoI like the contrast in the living room with the black shelves that make your books pop like art work. 

577 dovercourt road torontoOn the second floor is the master bedroom, which is calming with light wood floors. 

577 dovercourt road torontoThe master bath is a Scandinavian dream with the wood planks and open shower. It’s so minimalist and spa-like. 

577 dovercourt road torontoThere are two other bedrooms on this floor and another bedroom on the third floor. And if you're worried, this house has six bathrooms. 

577 dovercourt road torontoAlso on the third floor is a sitting room.  

577 dovercourt road torontoThe lower level has an entire suite complete with two bedrooms, a kitchen and living room—an ideal thing to have if you wanted to rent it out. 

577 dovercourt road torontoAs for outdoor space, the backyard is quite spacious for central Toronto. There’s a large patio, and the ivy growing on the garage is a nice touch of greenery. 577 dovercourt road toronto

Specs 
Good For

 A family who have live-in in-laws or wants to earn some cash on the side. With a whole basement suite, there’s plenty of options. 577 dovercourt road toronto

Move On If

You’re over pastel colours. While they seem to be on trend now, that lavender backsplash might look very dated in a year. 577 dovercourt road toronto

Lead photo by

Birdhouse Media

