Condo of the week: 290 Adelaide Street West

I hope whoever named this building The Bond named it with the Ian Fleming character in mind. I say this because I’d like to think that, if James Bond were real, this is exactly the kind of building and apartment he’d live in. The penthouse suite is stunning, taking up the entire floor for a whopping 3,550 sq. ft. of interior living space, plus almost 2,000 sq. ft. of outdoor space.

The floor-to-ceiling windows offer amazing views of the Toronto skyline from almost every room.

The kitchen, living and dining room are open concept.

The kitchen is sleek with beautiful waterfall marble countertops and shiny stainless steel appliances.

Although, I have to say I’m more of a fan of the bar area with the brass rails, dark wood and leather bar edge overlooking the city. Just imagine how nice sipping a cocktail would be after a long day at the office.

There are three bedrooms plus a den in this condo.

The master bedroom is the stuff dreams are made of, with a fireplace, a walkout onto the terrace, and a master bathroom that has me drooling with a deep soaker tub.

There is lots of outdoor space and the views are breathtaking, but for almost $6 million I should hope you didn’t just have to look at the building next to yours.

Specs

Address: #PH1 – 290 Adelaide Street West

Price: $5,980,000

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 100

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $2,524 monthly

Brokerage: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Listing ID: C4537689

Good For

Making James Bond jokes.

Move On If

You don’t have Daniel Craig’s salary. (After Googling, I found out that James Bond doesn’t make more than $150,000 a year. So, even he couldn’t afford this place!)