Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
290 adelaide st w toronto

Condo of the week: 290 Adelaide Street West

I hope whoever named this building The Bond named it with the Ian Fleming character in mind. I say this because I’d like to think that, if James Bond were real, this is exactly the kind of building and apartment he’d live in. 290 adelaide st w torontoThe penthouse suite is stunning, taking up the entire floor for a whopping 3,550 sq. ft. of interior living space, plus almost 2,000 sq. ft. of outdoor space. 

290 adelaide st w torontoThe floor-to-ceiling windows offer amazing views of the Toronto skyline from almost every room. 

290 adelaide st w torontoThe kitchen, living and dining room are open concept. 

290 adelaide st w torontoThe kitchen is sleek with beautiful waterfall marble countertops and shiny stainless steel appliances. 

290 adelaide st w torontoAlthough, I have to say I’m more of a fan of the bar area with the brass rails, dark wood and leather bar edge overlooking the city. Just imagine how nice sipping a cocktail would be after a long day at the office. 

290 adelaide st w torontoThere are three bedrooms plus a den in this condo. 

290 adelaide st w torontoThe master bedroom is the stuff dreams are made of, with a fireplace, a walkout onto the terrace, and a master bathroom that has me drooling with a deep soaker tub.  

290 adelaide st w torontoThere is lots of outdoor space and the views are breathtaking, but for almost $6 million I should hope you didn’t just have to look at the building next to yours. 

Specs
  • Address: #PH1 – 290 Adelaide Street West
  • Price: $5,980,000
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1 
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 100    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $2,524 monthly
  • Brokerage: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. 
  • Listing ID: C4537689290 adelaide st w toronto
Good For

Making James Bond jokes. 

Move On If

You don’t have Daniel Craig’s salary. (After Googling, I found out that James Bond doesn’t make more than $150,000 a year. So, even he couldn’t afford this place!) 290 adelaide st w toronto

Lead photo by

The Bond Penthouse

