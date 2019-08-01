Condo of the week: 1173 Dundas Street East

This hard loft is so airy and spacious they have a grand piano and a motorcycle inside and it doesn’t even look remotely cluttered. Seriously, this place is HUGE!

Coming in at almost 2,500-square-feet with 17-foot tall ceilings, you will never feel like you’re in cramped quarters.

The main floor is open concept, with the kitchen relegated to the back of the unit. The big two-storey wall of windows provides lots of natural light.

The kitchen is pretty sparse but has the essentials. I’m not sure I love the corrugated cabinets, but to each, their own.

Tucked in beside the fridge is a photography darkroom, which is probably the coolest closet transformation I’ve seen in a condo.

On the second level, there’s a small sitting area. The one (and only) bedroom is just off the sitting room.

The bedroom isn’t the most spacious, but it does have an en suite bathroom and a huge skylight for some daylight.

As for amenities, there aren’t really any (as is typical with factory loft conversions). But, the place does come with the rights to build a 500-square-foot rooftop terrace, and the good news is there’s already stairs that lead up to it in place.

Specs

Address: #223 – 1173 Dundas St. E

Price: $1,789,000

Bedrooms: 1 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 97

Maintenance Fees: $1,122.38 monthly

Brokerage: Sage Real Estate Limited, Brokerage

Listing ID: E4522231

Good For

Starting a new hobby. With its very own photo darkroom, you can get back into film photography or even just use all the space to have a studio/home set up for whatever your passion is.

Move On If

You have a lot of guests who like to visit. Since everything is open concept and there’s only one bedroom, this isn’t the ideal place to have your in-laws stay when they’re in town. Then again, maybe that’s a good thing…