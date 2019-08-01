Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 17 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
1173 Dundas Street East Toronto

Condo of the week: 1173 Dundas Street East

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 17 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

This hard loft is so airy and spacious they have a grand piano and a motorcycle inside and it doesn’t even look remotely cluttered. Seriously, this place is HUGE! 1173 Dundas Street East Toronto

Coming in at almost 2,500-square-feet with 17-foot tall ceilings, you will never feel like you’re in cramped quarters. 

1173 Dundas Street East TorontoThe main floor is open concept, with the kitchen relegated to the back of the unit. The big two-storey wall of windows provides lots of natural light. 

1173 Dundas Street East TorontoThe kitchen is pretty sparse but has the essentials. I’m not sure I love the corrugated cabinets, but to each, their own. 

1173 Dundas Street East TorontoTucked in beside the fridge is a photography darkroom, which is probably the coolest closet transformation I’ve seen in a condo. 

1173 Dundas Street East TorontoOn the second level, there’s a small sitting area. The one (and only) bedroom is just off the sitting room. 

1173 Dundas Street East TorontoThe bedroom isn’t the most spacious, but it does have an en suite bathroom and a huge skylight for some daylight. 

1173 Dundas Street East TorontoAs for amenities, there aren’t really any (as is typical with factory loft conversions). But, the place does come with the rights to build a 500-square-foot rooftop terrace, and the good news is there’s already stairs that lead up to it in place.  1173 Dundas Street East Toronto

Specs
  • Address: #223 – 1173 Dundas St. E 
  • Price: $1,789,000
  • Bedrooms: 1 + 1 
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 97    
  • Transit Score: 97
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,122.38 monthly
  • Brokerage: Sage Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
  • Listing ID: E45222311173 Dundas Street East Toronto
Good For

Starting a new hobby. With its very own photo darkroom, you can get back into film photography or even just use all the space to have a studio/home set up for whatever your passion is. 1173 Dundas Street East Toronto

Move On If

You have a lot of guests who like to visit. Since everything is open concept and there’s only one bedroom, this isn’t the ideal place to have your in-laws stay when they’re in town. Then again, maybe that’s a good thing…  1173 Dundas Street East Toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 1173 Dundas Street East

Toronto home prices could be in for a big fall according to housing bubble watch

Regent Park condo sale tops $1 million for the first time ever

New Toronto home is meant to look like a mask

Rental of the week: Huron Street near Bernard Avenue

House of the week: 9 Millbank Avenue

This is what a $15 million house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

Parking lot to become fancy condo instead of affordable housing and Toronto is upset