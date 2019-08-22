Sold! Toronto home goes for $260K over asking

This place is, for all intents and purposes, a pretty basic semi-detached home. It has some of the original character, and they’ve done some upgrades, but it’s nothing really magazine worthy — not that every house has to be, but I guess I was just expecting a bit more for the price it sold for.

It’s a nice home. There’s lots of light, beautiful hardwood floors, and the most darling porch swing.

I don’t know if it’s the paint colours, or how the rooms were photographed, but the living room and dining room look a bit small.

The kitchen and breakfast area are light and airy thanks to the open-concept layout and the green-room-like feel with all the windows around the breakfast table.

The four bedrooms are well-proportioned.

The master bedroom takes up the entire third floor. It has a double closet and its own en suite.

Although, the master en suite is a very weird configuration and does look a bit dated.

There’s a decent-sized back patio, and for anyone who is miserable mowing grass in this summer heat, you can sweat no more — the backyard is all covered in stone.

There’s more outdoor space, with a potential rooftop terrace as well.

An added bonus is the fact that the home has a renovated basement suite with a separate entrance that can be transformed into an apartment or Airbnb. Side hustles are always nice for paying off mortgages quicker, right?

The Essentials

Address: 22 Amelia Street

Type: House

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 25 x 128 feet

Realtor: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Brokerage

Hit the market at: $1,990,000

Sold for: $2,250,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a solid family home in a well-situated neighbourhood. Plus, the home has some character and just overall good bones.

Was it worth it?

Yeah, I’d say so. It’s not a showstopping home by any means, but not every home has to be. Sometimes you just want a good home to call your own, and this is definitely fits that criteria.