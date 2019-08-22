Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 26 minutes ago
22 amelia street toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for $260K over asking

This place is, for all intents and purposes, a pretty basic semi-detached home. 22 amelia street torontoIt has some of the original character, and they’ve done some upgrades, but it’s nothing really magazine worthy — not that every house has to be, but I guess I was just expecting a bit more for the price it sold for. 

22 amelia street torontoIt’s a nice home. There’s lots of light, beautiful hardwood floors, and the most darling porch swing. 

22 amelia street torontoI don’t know if it’s the paint colours, or how the rooms were photographed, but the living room and dining room look a bit small. 

22 amelia street torontoThe kitchen and breakfast area are light and airy thanks to the open-concept layout and the green-room-like feel with all the windows around the breakfast table. 

22 amelia street torontoThe four bedrooms are well-proportioned. 

22 amelia street torontoThe master bedroom takes up the entire third floor. It has a double closet and its own en suite. 

22 amelia street torontoAlthough, the master en suite is a very weird configuration and does look a bit dated. 

22 amelia street torontoThere’s a decent-sized back patio, and for anyone who is miserable mowing grass in this summer heat, you can sweat no more — the backyard is all covered in stone. 

22 amelia street torontoThere’s more outdoor space, with a potential rooftop terrace as well.  

22 amelia street torontoAn added bonus is the fact that the home has a renovated basement suite with a separate entrance that can be transformed into an apartment or Airbnb. Side hustles are always nice for paying off mortgages quicker, right?  22 amelia street toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 22 Amelia Street
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 25 x 128 feet
  • Realtor:  Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $1,990,000
  • Sold for: $2,250,00022 amelia street toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a solid family home in a well-situated neighbourhood. Plus, the home has some character and just overall good bones.22 amelia street toronto

Was it worth it?

Yeah, I’d say so. It’s not a showstopping home by any means, but not every home has to be. Sometimes you just want a good home to call your own, and this is definitely fits that criteria.22 amelia street toronto

Lead photo by

iGuide

