Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
11 bogert avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 11 Bogert Avenue

From the outside, the building gives off a Wizard of Oz Emerald City kind of vibe. The soaring green towers gleam in the sunlight like the precious gemstone. The inside of the condo is just as much of a gem as the outside. 

11 bogert avenue torontoThe penthouse suite is bright, spacious and has some dramatic views of the city. 

11 bogert avenue torontoProbably the most stunning room is the living room. With a whole wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, plus the windows that lean out, the room feels larger than life. 

11 bogert avenue torontoThe kitchen looks like it’s on the small side, but there’s enough room for an eat-in breakfast table, so it can’t be that tiny. 

11 bogert avenue torontoThe apartment boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms. 

11 bogert avenue torontoWhile it doesn’t have the biggest balcony I’ve seen for a penthouse, there is outdoor space. 

11 bogert avenue torontoThe building also has plenty of great amenities, including an indoor pool, party rooms, a gym, guest suites and more. 11 bogert avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: #PH5 – 11 Bogert Ave. 
  • Price: $2,158,000
  • Bedrooms: 3 
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 95    
  • Transit Score: 91
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,650 monthly
  • Brokerage: Royal LePage J & D Division 
  • Listing ID: C4553985
11 bogert avenue torontoGood For

The views. Being in the penthouse suite with floor-to-ceiling windows means you have some pretty spectacular views of the city.  11 bogert avenue toronto

Move On If

You want to be more centrally-located. While this is close to transportation, it’s still past the 401. 11 bogert avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Royal LePage J & D Division

