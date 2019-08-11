Condo of the week: 11 Bogert Avenue

From the outside, the building gives off a Wizard of Oz Emerald City kind of vibe. The soaring green towers gleam in the sunlight like the precious gemstone. The inside of the condo is just as much of a gem as the outside.

The penthouse suite is bright, spacious and has some dramatic views of the city.

Probably the most stunning room is the living room. With a whole wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, plus the windows that lean out, the room feels larger than life.

The kitchen looks like it’s on the small side, but there’s enough room for an eat-in breakfast table, so it can’t be that tiny.

The apartment boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

While it doesn’t have the biggest balcony I’ve seen for a penthouse, there is outdoor space.

The building also has plenty of great amenities, including an indoor pool, party rooms, a gym, guest suites and more.

Specs

Address: #PH5 – 11 Bogert Ave.

Price: $2,158,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 91

Maintenance Fees: $1,650 monthly

Brokerage: Royal LePage J & D Division

Listing ID: C4553985

Good For

The views. Being in the penthouse suite with floor-to-ceiling windows means you have some pretty spectacular views of the city.

Move On If

You want to be more centrally-located. While this is close to transportation, it’s still past the 401.