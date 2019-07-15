This is what it costs to rent an apartment in Toronto vs other Canadian cities

Toronto remains the most expensive city in Canada to rent an apartment — and by a long shot — according to a coast-to-coast analysis of real estate trends for July.

Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research revealed in their latest monthly rent report that the average rent on a one-bedroom unit within the City of Toronto has gone up roughly 1.6 per cent since June, to $2,266.

The median rent for Toronto now sits at $2,350, up from $2,300 in the first quarter of 2019, putting the city well ahead of all others in the province and across the country.

This, based on figures for all types of rentals listed through Rentals.ca as of this month: Basement apartments, rental apartments, condos, townhouses, semi-detached houses and single-detached houses included.

"As affordability continues to be a concern, the average size of units offered for rent is shrinking nationally, from over 1,000 square feet in October 2018 to 933 square feet in June 2019," reads the report.

"In Toronto, affordability concerns are resulting not only in tenants settling for smaller spaces, but also choosing to share small suites with one or more roommates much later in life than witnessed in more affordable municipalities."

And it's not only Toronto-proper experiencing this phenomenon: Mississauga, North York and Etobicoke are currently higher on the list of median rent prices even than Vancouver at $2,300, $2,250 and $2,200 respectively.

Vancouver isn't far behind with a median rent of $2,092 as of the second quarter of 2019, followed by Brampton, Scarborough and Ottawa.

Here's the full breakdown courtesy of Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research:

Sup, Quebec City?