Toronto was just ranked the top city Canadians want to move to

Despite sky-high real estate prices in Toronto and across the country, a new survey found that owning a home is still a priority for many.

The survey, completed by personal finance comparison website Finder, found that 54 per cent of Canadians would consider moving cities to buy a house. And the city most Canadians would move to is Toronto.

The study, which polled 1,200 Canadian adults, found that 46 per cent of Canadian adults are not willing to relocate to buy a property, so it's a fairly small majority.

Still, about 10 per cent of all respondents said they'd move to Toronto to buy a house.

The study also found that demographics had an impact on whether respondents were willing to move, and where.

Toronto was the number-one choice for respondents aged 18 to 44, but not for 45 year-olds and up.

It found that Gen Z are the most willing to move and the most likely to move to Toronto: 85 per cent said they'd be willing to relocate and over a quarter said they'd move to Toronto.

The second most popular city overall was Halifax, while the least popular was Regina.

Here are the top 10 cities Canadians would move to in order to buy a house.