Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Affordable housing Toronto

Toronto is getting 3,200 more affordable housing subsidies

Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

We all know how difficult it is to find housing in this city, especially affordable housing. 

Earlier this year, the Toronto Housing Market Analysis reported that over 90 per cent of rental units in Toronto were built before 1980 and the wait for social housing is five to seven years. 

Now, steps are being taken to improve the situation, ever-so-slightly. 

Mayor John Tory announced yesterday that another 3,200 affordable housing subsidies are expected to be funded in Toronto, something housing advocates and Toronto residents have been demanding for quite some time.

Over the next three years, the Planning and Housing Committee is expected to approve a funding plan for around $160,000 of provincial and federal funding. It will go before city council on July 16. 

The funding will be under the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Strategy Initiative (COCHI) and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI).

In a report, city staff recommended spending most of the federal money on measures to ensure long-term affordable options for Torontonians.

They recommend doing this by using rent-geared-to-income assistance in social housing projects. 

Tory said the implementation of this project will put the number of households in Toronto receiving subsidies at 8,600.

While it's obvious this new funding won't fix Toronto's urgent housing crisis, it's definitely a start. 

Lead photo by

St-Even

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto is getting 3,200 more affordable housing subsidies

Condo of the week: 311 Bay Street

Investors own one in three condos in Toronto

Rental of the week: somewhere in Kensington Market

Only 20 per cent of Toronto families can afford an average house

House of the week: 91 Riverview Gardens

The average price of a Toronto condo is now almost $600K

Sold! This is what a $3.8 million home looks like in Toronto