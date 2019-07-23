More than one-third of parents in Toronto are helping their kids pay rent

It is well-known in Toronto that housing is expensive, especially for young people trying to enter the market, and owning property is rarely an option.

That is, unless your parents are willing to pitch in.

My parents earn roughly $1800 each a month.



Rent in Toronto is a bare minimum of $1000. So that’s 800 for a family of 4 - food, laundry, etc



Yup, Toronto is only for the rich now#Toronto #HousingCrisis https://t.co/10TRIYV1y2 — Elsa Ascencio (@ElsaAsce) July 18, 2019

A new study found that more than one-third of parents in the country are helping their children cover the cost of rent.

The Leger poll on housing affordability commissioned by FP Canada surveyed more than 1,500 Canadians and found that 35 per cent of parents with children over the age of 18 have helped their children pay rent.

The survey also found that 24 per cent of people over the age of 18 are financially dependent on their parents for buying a home.

toronto rent prices are out of control.... just saw a 370 square foot studio for $2100!!! no utilities or wifi!! are you good!! — serena (@nnancywheeler) July 22, 2019

This financial assistance will come at a cost. Parents are expecting to dip into their savings and delay their retirement in order to help their children.

Torontonians and people in other urban cities are significantly more likely to use their retirement savings on their children’s living situation.

Of those who expect to assist their kids with buying homes, 39 per cent anticipate postponing their retirement — this percentage has increased more than 10 per cent since 2017.