The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Toronto right now

We all know how expensive Toronto real estate is by now — so expensive that most millennials have basically come to terms with the fact that they'll never be able to afford a house here.

But for a (very) select few, mansions like the ones on the Bridal Path (often referred to as "Millionaires' Row") are within reach.

Here are the most expensive homes in Toronto right now.

71 The Bridle Path - $32,000,000 CAD

This mansion has been on the market for quite some time now, and understandably so. The 35,000-square-foot, 11-bathroom home has lowered its asking price from $35,900,000. It has a tennis court, an indoor pool, and the grandest staircase you've ever seen.

2 Hyde Park Circle - $23,888,000 CAD

This home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a games room and a huge backyard. It's surrounded by trees so you can gaze at nature's beauty from your 5,000-square-foot home.

85 The Bridle Path - $22,900,000 CAD

Also on the Bridle Path, this more rustic-looking mansion boasts eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a skating rink and a wine cellar bigger than most Toronto apartments. It also has a two-bedroom apartment above the garage.

138 Dunvegan Road - $22,300,000 CAD

This Forest Hill gem has so many amenities, you'll never want to leave the house. With a spa, wine cellar, gym, garden and pool, there's literally no reason to. Oh, and it also has an elevator. You know, for those lazy days when the stairs are just too much work. Did I mention it has 12 bathrooms?

194 Roxborough Drive - $21,500,000 CAD

This famous modern, out-of-the-box home looks like it belongs in a museum. It was built in 2010 by a famous mathematician and is for "sophisticated citizens of the world," according to the description on its listing. It's 17,000 square feet with five levels, an elevator, a spa and pretty much anything else you could ever want.