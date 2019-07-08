Sold! Toronto house on the lake goes for $2.8 million

This home has been on and off the market for the better part of three years. It was listed at almost $5 million back in 2017, but over the years dropped steadily until it’s final listing price of $2,999,999.

The exterior looks like a Miami beach house but the interior is a mishmash of styles that don’t really work together, in my opinion.

The home is spacious and airy with soaring ceilings and lots of windows, but it’s clearly in need of an update.

The living room is probably the most architecturally stunning room with 17-foot ceilings and a huge wall of windows that look out onto the lake.

The kitchen looks like it’s straight out of the 80s with the glossy black and white cabinets and appliances.

The home has seven bedrooms, three above ground and four below.

Many of the bedrooms have fireplaces but their design seems more suited to an 18th century home in Italy than here.

Obviously, the big selling point is the backyard, which is Lake Ontario. With unobstructed views and private access to the lake, this home would be lovely in the summer.

The Essentials

Address: 8 Miles Road

Type: House

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 6

Size: 104 x 83 feet

Realtor: Real Estate Bay Realty, Brokerage

Hit the market at: $2,999,999

Sold for: $2,835,000

Why it sold for what it did?

I’m guessing because the interior is a little dated and it’s in Mimico, which isn’t the most popular neighbourhood.

Was it worth it?

I think they actually got a bargain on this place. Lakefront property is hard to come by and it’s a significant property at that. Plus, Mimico is on the up-and-up.