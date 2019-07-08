Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
8 miles road toronto

Sold! Toronto house on the lake goes for $2.8 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This home has been on and off the market for the better part of three years. It was listed at almost $5 million back in 2017, but over the years dropped steadily until it’s final listing price of $2,999,999.

8 miles road torontoThe exterior looks like a Miami beach house but the interior is a mishmash of styles that don’t really work together, in my opinion.

8 miles road torontoThe home is spacious and airy with soaring ceilings and lots of windows, but it’s clearly in need of an update.

8 miles road torontoThe living room is probably the most architecturally stunning room with 17-foot ceilings and a huge wall of windows that look out onto the lake.

8 miles road torontoThe kitchen looks like it’s straight out of the 80s with the glossy black and white cabinets and appliances.

8 miles road torontoThe home has seven bedrooms, three above ground and four below.

8 miles road torontoMany of the bedrooms have fireplaces but their design seems more suited to an 18th century home in Italy than here.

8 miles road torontoObviously, the big selling point is the backyard, which is Lake Ontario. With unobstructed views and private access to the lake, this home would be lovely in the summer.8 miles road toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 8 Miles Road
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 7
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Size: 104 x 83 feet
  • Realtor:  Real Estate Bay Realty, Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $2,999,999
  • Sold for: $2,835,0008 miles road toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

I’m guessing because the interior is a little dated and it’s in Mimico, which isn’t the most popular neighbourhood.8 miles road toronto

Was it worth it?

I think they actually got a bargain on this place. Lakefront property is hard to come by and it’s a significant property at that. Plus, Mimico is on the up-and-up.8 miles road toronto

Lead photo by

Images via HouseSigma

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! Toronto house on the lake goes for $2.8 million

Toronto is getting 3,200 more affordable housing subsidies

Condo of the week: 311 Bay Street

Investors own one in three condos in Toronto

Rental of the week: somewhere in Kensington Market

Only 20 per cent of Toronto families can afford an average house

House of the week: 91 Riverview Gardens

The average price of a Toronto condo is now almost $600K