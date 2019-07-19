Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
254 dawlish avenue toronto

Sold! This is what a $4.4 million house looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This home is classic. From the Georgian exterior to the Pottery Barn interior, I can’t help feel like I’ve seen this house in a thousand movies that take place in upscale suburbs. 254 dawlish avenue torontoThat’s not necessarily a bad thing though. As the old saying goes: "don't mess with a good thing."

254 dawlish avenue torontoThe home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. 

254 dawlish avenue torontoIt’s ideal for family living with everything from a saltwater pool to the open concept kitchen and family room that allows the whole family to congregate in one area without feeling like you’re on top of each other. 

254 dawlish avenue torontoThe principal rooms are well-proportioned with lots of natural light. 

254 dawlish avenue torontoThere are touches of the period roots of the home, like the ornate fireplace and crown moulding in the living room, or the wainscotting in the dining room.

254 dawlish avenue torontoThere’s more living space in the basement with a rec room and a spare bedroom.  

254 dawlish avenue torontoThe big draw to this place is definitely the backyard with the pool and beautifully landscaped gardens. 
254 dawlish avenue toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 254 Dawlish Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size: 50 x 150 feet
  • Realtor:  Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team
  • Hit the market at: $4,595,000
  • Sold for: $4,350,000254 dawlish avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a solid home in a good area that’s close to private schools, parks and clubs. 254 dawlish avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

It depends what you want from a house. If you’re looking for a really solid family home that doesn’t have anything weird or controversial in it, then yeah, this home is a sound investment. 254 dawlish avenue torontoHowever, if you’re looking for something that doesn’t look like every suburban home you’ve ever seen, then this place will seem overpriced.254 dawlish avenue toronto 

Lead photo by

254dawlish.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! This is what a $4.4 million house looks like in Toronto

The average price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area is now $830K

This is what you need to make per hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in Toronto

Condo of the week: 993 Queen Street West

Rental of the week: Somewhere on Scollard Street

Cost of a one bedroom rental in Toronto reaches $2,290

Toronto was just ranked the top city Canadians want to move to

This is what Dufferin Mall could soon look like