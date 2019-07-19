Sold! This is what a $4.4 million house looks like in Toronto

This home is classic. From the Georgian exterior to the Pottery Barn interior, I can’t help feel like I’ve seen this house in a thousand movies that take place in upscale suburbs. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though. As the old saying goes: "don't mess with a good thing."

The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

It’s ideal for family living with everything from a saltwater pool to the open concept kitchen and family room that allows the whole family to congregate in one area without feeling like you’re on top of each other.

The principal rooms are well-proportioned with lots of natural light.

There are touches of the period roots of the home, like the ornate fireplace and crown moulding in the living room, or the wainscotting in the dining room.

There’s more living space in the basement with a rec room and a spare bedroom.

The big draw to this place is definitely the backyard with the pool and beautifully landscaped gardens.



The Essentials

Address: 254 Dawlish Avenue

Type: House

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 50 x 150 feet

Realtor: Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

Hit the market at: $4,595,000

Sold for: $4,350,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a solid home in a good area that’s close to private schools, parks and clubs.

Was it worth it?

It depends what you want from a house. If you’re looking for a really solid family home that doesn’t have anything weird or controversial in it, then yeah, this home is a sound investment. However, if you’re looking for something that doesn’t look like every suburban home you’ve ever seen, then this place will seem overpriced.