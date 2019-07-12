Sold! Downtown Toronto home with a pool goes for $70K over asking
This Toronto home has apparently been featured in “virtually every design publication in the city,” at least according to the listing.
Whether or not the listing is true, it’s easy to see why a home design magazine would feature this beauty.
The interior is impeccable. The dark grey walls featured throughout the entire home make the space feel cozy, while the pops of colour keep it intriguing.
The home is narrow, but spans three levels. On the ground floor is the living room, dining room and kitchen.
The kitchen is small, but the open shelving makes it seem larger than it is.
There’s a spacious rec room in the basement, as well as a home office.
Upstairs are two bedrooms.
The master suite is spacious with a built-in closet, while the other bedroom has a walk-out balcony that overlooks the backyard.
The backyard is quite spectacular for the inner city. It has lots of greenery, a decent-sized patio and even an inground pool!
The home is in a great location, and the interior probably helped the buyers envision just how fabulous it can be with the right eye.
Yeah, I’d say so. While it is only a two bedroom home, it's in a prime neighbourhood and there’s also a pool, which, as we hit the hot and sticky part of the summer, makes every penny of that $1.8 million worth it.
