Sold! Downtown Toronto home with a pool goes for $70K over asking

This Toronto home has apparently been featured in “virtually every design publication in the city,” at least according to the listing.

Whether or not the listing is true, it’s easy to see why a home design magazine would feature this beauty.

The interior is impeccable. The dark grey walls featured throughout the entire home make the space feel cozy, while the pops of colour keep it intriguing.

The home is narrow, but spans three levels. On the ground floor is the living room, dining room and kitchen.

The kitchen is small, but the open shelving makes it seem larger than it is.

There’s a spacious rec room in the basement, as well as a home office.

Upstairs are two bedrooms.

The master suite is spacious with a built-in closet, while the other bedroom has a walk-out balcony that overlooks the backyard.

The backyard is quite spectacular for the inner city. It has lots of greenery, a decent-sized patio and even an inground pool!

The Essentials

Address: 223 Clinton Street

Type: House

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 18.73 x 125 feet

Realtor: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Hit the market at: $1,729,000

Sold for: $1,800,747

Why it sold for what it did?

The home is in a great location, and the interior probably helped the buyers envision just how fabulous it can be with the right eye.

Was it worth it?

Yeah, I’d say so. While it is only a two bedroom home, it's in a prime neighbourhood and there’s also a pool, which, as we hit the hot and sticky part of the summer, makes every penny of that $1.8 million worth it.