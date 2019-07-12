Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
233 clinton street toronto

Sold! Downtown Toronto home with a pool goes for $70K over asking

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This Toronto home has apparently been featured in “virtually every design publication in the city,” at least according to the listing. 

233 Clinton Street TorontoWhether or not the listing is true, it’s easy to see why a home design magazine would feature this beauty. 

233 Clinton Street TorontoThe interior is impeccable. The dark grey walls featured throughout the entire home make the space feel cozy, while the pops of colour keep it intriguing. 

233 Clinton Street TorontoThe home is narrow, but spans three levels. On the ground floor is the living room, dining room and kitchen. 

233 Clinton Street TorontoThe kitchen is small, but the open shelving makes it seem larger than it is. 

233 Clinton Street TorontoThere’s a spacious rec room in the basement, as well as a home office. 

233 Clinton Street TorontoUpstairs are two bedrooms.

233 Clinton Street TorontoThe master suite is spacious with a built-in closet, while the other bedroom has a walk-out balcony that overlooks the backyard. 

233 Clinton Street TorontoThe backyard is quite spectacular for the inner city. It has lots of greenery, a decent-sized patio and even an inground pool! 233 Clinton Street Toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 223 Clinton Street
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 18.73 x 125 feet
  • Realtor:  Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $1,729,000
  • Sold for: $1,800,747233 Clinton Street Toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

The home is in a great location, and the interior probably helped the buyers envision just how fabulous it can be with the right eye. 233 Clinton Street Toronto

Was it worth it?

Yeah, I’d say so. While it is only a two bedroom home, it's in a prime neighbourhood and there’s also a pool, which, as we hit the hot and sticky part of the summer, makes every penny of that $1.8 million worth it.233 Clinton Street Toronto

Lead photo by

HouseSigma

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! Downtown Toronto home with a pool goes for $70K over asking

Condo of the week: 257 Euclid Avenue

Rental of the week: somewhere in Riverside

Condo prices surged way higher in Toronto over the past year

House of the week: 48 Burton Road

The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Toronto right now

Toronto condo rentals are up nearly 15 per cent since last year

Massive addition proposed above busy complex in Liberty Village