Sold! Church conversion in Toronto goes for $3.8 million

This place isn’t even fully built and it went for $3.8 million, which I think says something about how starved we are in Toronto for architecturally beautiful buildings. The historic church in Summerhill is a sight to behold, with the gothic windows, exposed brick and soaring ceilings.

There’s even a steeple with glass floor, which makes for a unique and fun space.

I can’t really speak much to the overall home because, well it’s not built. So there’s nothing to say about bathrooms or bedrooms or even the kitchen.

But there’s at least four spaces for bedrooms and five bathrooms in this sprawling townhouse.

The spiral staircase at the centre of the space is dramatic and would make any entrance movie-worthy. There’s plenty of natural light throughout the home and lots of living space.

The church conversion even has outdoor space, which is a rarity.

The Essentials

Address: TH 1 – 12 MacPherson Avenue

Type: Townhouse

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 4250-4499 feet²

Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage

Hit the market at: $3,950,000

Sold for: $3,800,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s an opportunity to build exactly what you want in a gorgeous building.

Was it worth it?

Probably, but it’s hard to say because it isn’t fully constructed. It could either turn into one of the most beautiful townhouses in Toronto or just be a money pit.