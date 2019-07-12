Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
12 macpherson avenue toronto

Sold! Church conversion in Toronto goes for $3.8 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This place isn’t even fully built and it went for $3.8 million, which I think says something about how starved we are in Toronto for architecturally beautiful buildings. 12 macpherson avenue torontoThe historic church in Summerhill is a sight to behold, with the gothic windows, exposed brick and soaring ceilings. 

12 macpherson avenue torontoThere’s even a steeple with glass floor, which makes for a unique and fun space. 

12 macpherson avenue torontoI can’t really speak much to the overall home because, well it’s not built. So there’s nothing to say about bathrooms or bedrooms or even the kitchen. 

12 macpherson avenue torontoBut there’s at least four spaces for bedrooms and five bathrooms in this sprawling townhouse. 

12 macpherson avenue torontoThe spiral staircase at the centre of the space is dramatic and would make any entrance movie-worthy. There’s plenty of natural light throughout the home and lots of living space. 

12 macpherson avenue torontoThe church conversion even has outdoor space, which is a rarity.

The Essentials
  • Address: TH 1 – 12 MacPherson Avenue
  • Type: Townhouse
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size: 4250-4499 feet²
  • Realtor:  Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $3,950,000
  • Sold for: $3,800,00012 macpherson avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It’s an opportunity to build exactly what you want in a gorgeous building. 

Was it worth it?

Probably, but it’s hard to say because it isn’t fully constructed. It could either turn into one of the most beautiful townhouses in Toronto or just be a money pit. 12 macpherson avenue toronto

Lead photo by

HouseSigma

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! Church conversion in Toronto goes for $3.8 million

Toronto church to be transformed into massive condo development

Condo of the week: 326 Carlaw Avenue

Kettle shaped building could be coming to the Distillery District

Rental of the week: somewhere near St. Clair and Lansdowne

More than one-third of parents in Toronto are helping their kids pay rent

People in Toronto are moving homes a lot less than they used to

House of the week: 1 Shorncliffe Avenue