House of the week: 1 Shorncliffe Avenue

This Forest Hill house doesn’t look like much from the outside. It’s on a corner lot and has a weird window configuration, but we all know it’s not only about what’s on the outside. Inside is a beautifully minimal open space. The soaring vaulted ceilings, big windows and open concept layout make this space feel serene and soothing like a modern art gallery.

The living room, kitchen and dining area are all in one big open space with no real division.

While the minimal aesthetic isn’t for everyone, it definitely works in this space.

I can’t really imagine it filled to the brim with furniture or knick-knacks.

The kitchen is especially minimalist. It’s not very big, nor does it have a lot of counter space. It almost feels like an afterthought in the design process, being relegated to the back corner, but it has all the essentials, including a wine bar.

The home only has three bedrooms. There are two on the second floor and the master suite is on the third.

Each bedroom has its own en suite bathroom and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet.

There’s more living space in the basement with a rec room, family room, and a loft area.

As for outdoor space, the home is surrounded by lots of trees and there’s a huge front lawn, but it’s still a corner lot.

Specs

Address: 1 Shorncliffe Ave.

Price: $4,399,000

Land Size: 65 x 78 feet

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 75

Transit Score: 87

Listing agent: Elizabeth Cowan

Listing ID: C4520130

Good For

Curating that Kinfolk-style home you’ve always dreamed of.

Move On If

You want a chef’s kitchen. While this kitchen is a designer kitchen, it’s still kind of cramped if you’re big on entertaining.