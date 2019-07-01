Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
1 shorncliffe avenue toronto

House of the week: 1 Shorncliffe Avenue

This Forest Hill house doesn’t look like much from the outside. It’s on a corner lot and has a weird window configuration, but we all know it’s not only about what’s on the outside. 1 shorncliffe avenue torontoInside is a beautifully minimal open space. The soaring vaulted ceilings, big windows and open concept layout make this space feel serene and soothing like a modern art gallery. 

1 shorncliffe avenue torontoThe living room, kitchen and dining area are all in one big open space with no real division. 

1 shorncliffe avenue torontoWhile the minimal aesthetic isn’t for everyone, it definitely works in this space.

1 shorncliffe avenue torontoI can’t really imagine it filled to the brim with furniture or knick-knacks. 

1 shorncliffe avenue torontoThe kitchen is especially minimalist. It’s not very big, nor does it have a lot of counter space. It almost feels like an afterthought in the design process, being relegated to the back corner, but it has all the essentials, including a wine bar. 

1 shorncliffe avenue torontoThe home only has three bedrooms. There are two on the second floor and the master suite is on the third. 

1 shorncliffe avenue torontoEach bedroom has its own en suite bathroom and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. 

1 shorncliffe avenue torontoThere’s more living space in the basement with a rec room, family room, and a loft area. 

1 shorncliffe avenue torontoAs for outdoor space, the home is surrounded by lots of trees and there’s a huge front lawn, but it’s still a corner lot. 1 shorncliffe avenue toronto

Specs 
Good For

Curating that Kinfolk-style home you’ve always dreamed of. 1 shorncliffe avenue toronto

 Move On If

You want a chef’s kitchen. While this kitchen is a designer kitchen, it’s still kind of cramped if you’re big on entertaining.1 shorncliffe avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Images via HouseSigma

