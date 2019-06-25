House of the week: 38 Farnham Avenue

This Toronto home is almost entirely shaded by trees that you could miss it if you were driving by. But this home is not to be missed!

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Summerhill is a modern beauty.

Right from the entrance with stained glass tiled door I’m enamoured.

The main floor is open plan with a clean crisp design that is minimalist in nature. While, the marble flooring adds light to what might otherwise be a pretty dark space, as there’s only windows at the front and back of the house.

I like the geometric fireplace in the living room with the angled shelving. It’s both functional and eye-catching.

The kitchen is at the very back of the home. It’s modern, sleek and almost blindingly white. It overlooks the backyard which has a swimming pool.

The backyard is a huge selling point of this home, especially as it seems we might finally get summer. The pool is surrounded by trees and there’s plenty of patio space, making this backyard ideal for hosting summer BBQs.

The home is spread out over three levels. On the second floor is the master bedroom, which boasts a five-piece en suite and a large walk-in closet.

The en suite is as bright and airy as almost any bathroom I’ve seen thanks to the massive window over the tub.

The other two bedrooms are on the third floor and share a washroom. The ceilings are vaulted and wood paneled adding a touch of warmth into the somewhat sterile house.

One of the bedrooms also walks out onto a rooftop terrace.

There’s more living space in the basement, with a large rec room and in the winter the sauna will come in handy.

Specs

Address: 38 Farnham Ave.

Price: $3, 600,000

Land Size: 28 x 166 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 91

Transit Score: 89

Listing agent: Boris Kholodov

Listing ID: C4484429

Good For

Pool parties! Not only is the backyard totally set up to host some of the most righteous of pool parties, the entire main floor is tile so even if people run through the house you don’t have to worry about ruining the wood floors or carpet.

Move On If

The home is too cold for you. The monochromatic interior mixed with all the tile isn’t exactly the Scandinavian hygge you’ve read about.