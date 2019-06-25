Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
38 farnham avenue toronto

House of the week: 38 Farnham Avenue




This Toronto home is almost entirely shaded by trees that you could miss it if you were driving by. But this home is not to be missed!

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Summerhill is a modern beauty.

38 farnham avenue torontoRight from the entrance with stained glass tiled door I’m enamoured.

38 farnham avenue torontoThe main floor is open plan with a clean crisp design that is minimalist in nature. While, the marble flooring adds light to what might otherwise be a pretty dark space, as there’s only windows at the front and back of the house.

38 farnham avenue torontoI like the geometric fireplace in the living room with the angled shelving. It’s both functional and eye-catching.

38 farnham avenue torontoThe kitchen is at the very back of the home. It’s modern, sleek and almost blindingly white. It overlooks the backyard which has a swimming pool.

38 farnham avenue torontoThe backyard is a huge selling point of this home, especially as it seems we might finally get summer. The pool is surrounded by trees and there’s plenty of patio space, making this backyard ideal for hosting summer BBQs.

38 farnham avenue torontoThe home is spread out over three levels. On the second floor is the master bedroom, which boasts a five-piece en suite and a large walk-in closet.

38 farnham avenue torontoThe en suite is as bright and airy as almost any bathroom I’ve seen thanks to the massive window over the tub.

38 farnham avenue torontoThe other two bedrooms are on the third floor and share a washroom. The ceilings are vaulted and wood paneled adding a touch of warmth into the somewhat sterile house.

38 farnham avenue torontoOne of the bedrooms also walks out onto a rooftop terrace.

38 farnham avenue torontoThere’s more living space in the basement, with a large rec room and in the winter the sauna will come in handy.38 farnham avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: 38 Farnham Ave.
  • Price: $3, 600,000
  • Land Size: 28 x 166 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 91
  • Transit Score: 89
  • Listing agent: Boris Kholodov
  • Listing ID: C448442938 farnham avenue toronto
Good For

Pool parties! Not only is the backyard totally set up to host some of the most righteous of pool parties, the entire main floor is tile so even if people run through the house you don’t have to worry about ruining the wood floors or carpet.   38 farnham avenue toronto

Move On If

The home is too cold for you. The monochromatic interior mixed with all the tile isn’t exactly the Scandinavian hygge you’ve read about.38 farnham avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Images via agentboris.com

