Condo of the week: 60 Bathurst Street

This newly renovated Toronto loft is the perfect mix of industrial and feminine. The condo itself is pretty standard it has lots of light, soaring ceilings and the maintenance fees are almost reasonable. The main floor is open concept. The concrete walls and ceilings mixed with the metal staircase add that industrial vibe to the space.

The kitchen is minimalist with quartz counter tops. It’s a bit on the small side, so definitely more suited for those people who eat out more than they eat in.

Up the stairs are the bedrooms. The master bedroom is beautiful with a bold floral wallpaper as an accent wall. There’s large floor-to-ceiling windows making the feel airy.

There’s no walk-in closet and the master bedroom is attached to the only bathroom in the unit.

Unfortunately, there’s no real outdoor space. While there are Juliette balconies off the living room and master bedroom but there’s a common rooftop terrace if you’re feeling too shut in.

Another bonus is that this building has retail spaces on the bottom floor so on days where leaving the apartment to shop seems like a task too great, you can just pop downstairs. No need for a coat!

Specs

Good For

Creating your own jungalow-style apartment. Those huge windows are perfect for keeping plants alive.

Move On If

You plan on hosting lots of dinner parties. The kitchen is just a bit too rinky-dink for that and having everyone traipse through your bedroom to use the washroom isn’t ideal.