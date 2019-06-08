Condo of the week: 8 Charlotte Street

This building is dubbed 'Charlie.' Whether it's because it's on Charlotte Street or because the accents on the building are painted in Charlie Brown-yellow, it's hard to say. But ,what isn't hard to say is that this unit is one-of-a-kind. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment is filled with quirks and touches that take what could be a boring old condo and transform it into something worth talking about.

This is one of the bigger units in the place, with almost 2,000 square feet of space.

The living room, dining room and kitchen are open plan. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer lots of light, and the wallpapered ceiling makes for a funky focal point.

The kitchen is modern, albeit a bit on the small side, and the dining area off to the side is flashy with the shiny red cupboards and plush seating.

The master bedroom has an enlarged walk-in closet and a contemporary en suite with dual vanities.

The other bedrooms are currently being used as office and lounge space, but could easily be turned back into bedrooms if desired.

As for outdoor space, there's a narrow balcony, but it isn't anything too special.

The condo is also pretty stacked when it comes to amenities. They have what's called 'The Zone,' which has a full gym and fitness centre. Also in The Zone is a media room, steam room, and pool.

And if that wasn't enough, there's also a full-dining lounge and kitchen if you like to host lavish dinner parties.

Specs

Good For

Entertainment. This place is just steps from the TIFF Bell Lightbox theatre for any cinephiles, and Second City is also just around the corner for those who are fans of comedy. You're also smack in the middle of the Entertainment and Fashion districts, so there's plenty of restaurants, art galleries, shopping and bars to keep you busy.

Move On If

You prefer your ceilings to be wallpaper-free.