House of the week: 78 Farnham Avenue

'Modern,' 'minimalist' and 'monochromatic' are the three words I would use to describe this home. The main floor is open concept and is so expansive that it’s almost barren, but I personally like the clean aesthetic.

The kitchen cabinets blend into the wall so seamlessly that it’s almost like the kitchen isn’t there. It’s sleek and outfitted in all top-of-the-line Miele appliances.

The main floor has a bit of a modern condo feel, with the only source of natural light coming from the back of the house with a large wall of floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the backyard.

The living room has a huge dark wood-panelled wall and built-in TV console, which adds a touch of warmth to what some would call a cold space.

Upstairs are the bedrooms.

The master suite is spacious and has two walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom.

All the bedrooms are outfitted with remote-controlled blackout blinds, which is ideal for sleeping in on the weekends. The home also has a large rec room in the basement and an office for anyone who is a fan of working from home.

Specs

Address: 78 Farnham Ave.

Price: $5,390,000

Land Size: 37 x 132 feet

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 87

Transit Score: 87

Listing agent: Sai Tirulokan

Listing ID: C4466462

Good For

No-fuss commuting. Located in Summerhill between two subway stops, this home is perfect location for that quiet neighbourhood feel with the convenience of downtown being a short subway trip away.

Move On If

You want a home that’s a bit cozier. While the house is beautiful and sophisticated, it does come off as a bit cold with the extreme minimalist design.