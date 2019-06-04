Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
78 farnham ave toronto

House of the week: 78 Farnham Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

'Modern,' 'minimalist' and 'monochromatic' are the three words I would use to describe this home. The main floor is open concept and is so expansive that it’s almost barren, but I personally like the clean aesthetic. 

78 farnham ave torontoThe kitchen cabinets blend into the wall so seamlessly that it’s almost like the kitchen isn’t there. It’s sleek and outfitted in all top-of-the-line Miele appliances.

78 farnham ave torontoThe main floor has a bit of a modern condo feel, with the only source of natural light coming from the back of the house with a large wall of floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the backyard.

78 farnham ave torontoThe living room has a huge dark wood-panelled wall and built-in TV console, which adds a touch of warmth to what some would call a cold space.  

78 farnham ave torontoUpstairs are the bedrooms.

78 farnham ave torontoThe master suite is spacious and has two walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom.

78 farnham ave torontoAll the bedrooms are outfitted with remote-controlled blackout blinds, which is ideal for sleeping in on the weekends.78 farnham ave torontoThe home also has a large rec room in the basement and an office for anyone who is a fan of working from home. 78 farnham ave toronto

Specs
  • Address: 78 Farnham Ave.
  • Price: $5,390,000
  • Land Size: 37 x 132 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Parking: 4
  • Walk Score: 87
  • Transit Score: 87
  • Listing agent: Sai Tirulokan
  • Listing ID: C446646278 farnham ave toronto
Good For

No-fuss commuting. Located in Summerhill between two subway stops, this home is perfect location for that quiet neighbourhood feel with the convenience of downtown being a short subway trip away.78 farnham ave toronto

Move On If

You want a home that’s a bit cozier. While the house is beautiful and sophisticated, it does come off as a bit cold with the extreme minimalist design.78 farnham ave toronto

Lead photo by

Sai Tirulokan

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 78 Farnham Avenue

Sold! This is what a $4 million home looks like in Toronto

You now need to make $160K a year to buy a house in Toronto

Condo of the week: 385 Brunswick Avenue

Toronto considers making affordable units mandatory in all new condos

Rental of the week: 576 Front Street West

Condos could replace iconic chicken joint in Kensington Market

House of the week: 67 Roxborough Drive