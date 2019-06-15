Sold! Toronto home goes for $260k under asking

This home is like an old English inn or French country home transported into inner Toronto. It would be quaint if it wasn’t a mansion. Ray Murakami is the architect behind this house and it was decorated by decor celeb Sarah Richardson. It’s no surprise the home got some press, given its stunning architecture and design.

Not much has changed in the home since 2013. The only noticeable difference is the pool area, which is now like a hotel spa with an L-shaped pool, complete with waterfalls and a whirlpool.

While I preferred the staging back in 2013, the bones of the house are still good.

There’s definitely a modern-meets-country vibe going on throughout the house.

The main floor is bright and airy. I particularly like the kitchen with the exposed wood beams and the big fireplace.

The bedrooms look cozy and comfortable.

The lower level is stacked with the mansion necessities like the home theater, which looks like it could actually have a proper screening.

My favourite part of the house is the grounds. The landscaping is intricate and downright European. Probably a nightmare to maintain, but what are gardeners for, right?

The Essentials

Address: 31 Alderbrook Drive

Type: House

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 7

Size: 72.93 x 229.60 feet

Realtor: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Hit the market at: $6,100,000

Sold for: $5,840,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a gorgeous home filled with luxurious perks, from a dog bath to a wine cellar.

Was it worth it?

In 2013, it sold for just over $4.5 million. Considering they didn’t do much else than maintain the property, I’d say it sold for a reasonable price six years later.