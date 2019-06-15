Sold! Toronto home goes for $260k under asking

Real Estate
Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
This home is like an old English inn or French country home transported into inner Toronto. It would be quaint if it wasn’t a mansion.31 alderbrook drive torontoRay Murakami is the architect behind this house and it was decorated by decor celeb Sarah Richardson. It’s no surprise the home got some press, given its stunning architecture and design.

31 alderbrook drive torontoNot much has changed in the home since 2013. The only noticeable difference is the pool area, which is now like a hotel spa with an L-shaped pool, complete with waterfalls and a whirlpool.

31 alderbrook drive torontoWhile I preferred the staging back in 2013, the bones of the house are still good.
31 alderbrook drive torontoThere’s definitely a modern-meets-country vibe going on throughout the house.

31 alderbrook drive torontoThe main floor is bright and airy. I particularly like the kitchen with the exposed wood beams and the big fireplace.

31 alderbrook drive torontoThe bedrooms look cozy and comfortable.

31 alderbrook drive torontoThe lower level is stacked with the mansion necessities like the home theater, which looks like it could actually have a proper screening.  

31 alderbrook drive torontoMy favourite part of the house is the grounds. The landscaping is intricate and downright European. Probably a nightmare to maintain, but what are gardeners for, right?31 alderbrook drive toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 31 Alderbrook Drive
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Size: 72.93 x 229.60 feet
  • Realtor:  Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $6,100,000
  • Sold for: $5,840,00031 alderbrook drive toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a gorgeous home filled with luxurious perks, from a dog bath to a wine cellar.   31 alderbrook drive toronto

Was it worth it?

In 2013, it sold for just over $4.5 million. Considering they didn’t do much else than maintain the property, I’d say it sold for a reasonable price six years later.31 alderbrook drive toronto

Lead photo by

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

