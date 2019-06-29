Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
29 forest hill road toronto

House of the week: 29 Forest Hill Road

This house is a modern day fairytale-like wonder. The listing says it’s “a magical place to live” and I completely believe them.

29 forest hill road torontoI mean, there’s a bench that’s held up by balloons!29 forest hill road torontoDesigned by Powell & Bonnell, the home is absolutely stunning. The vintage home went through a two-year multi-million dollar remodel and now reminds me of a sophisticated Katy Perry music video — full of whimsy and colour.

29 forest hill road torontoThe living and family rooms are bright with large windows and high ceilings. The wainscotting and other little details add a sense of elegance. The colourful furniture brings a sense of fun.  

29 forest hill road torontoThe dining room contrasts, with dark walls and golden furniture. It’s cozy and luxurious.

29 forest hill road torontoThe kitchen is large and modern with white cabinetry and counters. It also has a full prep kitchen just around the corner, in the event of a grand party.

29 forest hill road torontoEach room seems to be from a different colour of the rainbow, and it’s all tied together with a rainbow-coloured carpet runner.

29 forest hill road torontoThe home has five bedrooms, each unique in their own right.

29 forest hill road torontoThe master bedroom has a large walk-in dressing room with a shoe display case that every fashionista would kill to have, as well as a large en suite bathroom.

29 forest hill road torontoThe house has many other things to offer like a home theatre, a gym, a rec room with a stage, a wine cellar and more.29 forest hill road toronto

Specs
  • Address: 29 Forest Hill Road
  • Price: $13, 680,000
  • Land Size: 96.75 x 184 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 9
  • Parking: 11
  • Walk Score: 76
  • Transit Score: 84
  • Listing agent: Elise Kalles
  • Listing ID: C448070829 forest hill road toronto
Good For

Living out your bubblegum princess-inspired fantasies.  29 forest hill road toronto

Move On If

The interior is too wacky for your tastes. While having all the colours of the rainbow represented in your house can be fun, it’s not for everyone and you might get sick of it very quickly.29 forest hill road toronto

Lead photo by

Images via Harvey Kalles

