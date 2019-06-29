House of the week: 29 Forest Hill Road

This house is a modern day fairytale-like wonder. The listing says it’s “a magical place to live” and I completely believe them.

I mean, there’s a bench that’s held up by balloons! Designed by Powell & Bonnell, the home is absolutely stunning. The vintage home went through a two-year multi-million dollar remodel and now reminds me of a sophisticated Katy Perry music video — full of whimsy and colour.

The living and family rooms are bright with large windows and high ceilings. The wainscotting and other little details add a sense of elegance. The colourful furniture brings a sense of fun.

The dining room contrasts, with dark walls and golden furniture. It’s cozy and luxurious.

The kitchen is large and modern with white cabinetry and counters. It also has a full prep kitchen just around the corner, in the event of a grand party.

Each room seems to be from a different colour of the rainbow, and it’s all tied together with a rainbow-coloured carpet runner.

The home has five bedrooms, each unique in their own right.

The master bedroom has a large walk-in dressing room with a shoe display case that every fashionista would kill to have, as well as a large en suite bathroom.

The house has many other things to offer like a home theatre, a gym, a rec room with a stage, a wine cellar and more.

Specs

Address: 29 Forest Hill Road

Price: $13, 680,000

Land Size: 96.75 x 184 feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 9

Parking: 11

Walk Score: 76

Transit Score: 84

Listing agent: Elise Kalles

Listing ID: C4480708

Good For

Living out your bubblegum princess-inspired fantasies.

Move On If

The interior is too wacky for your tastes. While having all the colours of the rainbow represented in your house can be fun, it’s not for everyone and you might get sick of it very quickly.