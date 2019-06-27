Condo of the week: 245 Perth Avenue

Real Estate
245 perth avenue toronto

This brand-spanking-new penthouse condo is a dream. Occupying the entire top floor of Arch Lofts, the unit has walk-outs in every room to the 360 degree terrace. It’s truly a breathtaking space.245 perth avenue torontoThe combination of white oak accents and the soaring 10-foot ceilings make this place light, bright and breezy.

245 perth avenue torontoThe kitchen is a combination of white oak cabinets and crushed granite countertops and backsplash, which almost look like concrete. The contrast is striking.

245 perth avenue torontoThe only thing I’m not crazy about in this space is the airplane hanger-like ceiling. I’m not sure if it’s like all metal roofs, but if it is then rain storms are going to be exceptionally loud and annoying.

245 perth avenue torontoThe penthouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master bedroom has a custom Italian white oak bed frame. It also boasts a walk-in closet with custom shelving.

245 perth avenue torontoThe one thing that’s unconventional about the master bedroom, as well as the other bedroom, is the en suite bathroom. There are no doors, or walls… I don’t know how to feel about that.

245 perth avenue torontoThe other bedroom has a similar look and layout and the third bedroom is currently being used as an office

245 perth avenue torontoWhile the interior of this suite is magazine-worthy, the true draw is the 1,580 square-foot terrace that wraps around the entire apartment.

245 perth avenue torontoIt offers sweeping views of the city, there’s a putting green on one side, a fire pit and an outdoor kitchen for all your summer cooking needs.245 perth avenue toronto

Specs
Good For

Practicing your short game. If you have your very own putting green on your balcony, there’s no excuse for you to miss that putt next game.245 perth avenue toronto

Move On If

You like your bathrooms to have a bit more privacy than a glass wall.245 perth avenue toronto

