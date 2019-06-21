Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
102 leacrest road toronto

Sold! Modern Toronto home goes for $2.5 million

This home was first listed back in 2018 at $2,850,000. When there were no takers, they dropped it to $2,800,000. Then it went to $2,699,000 and so on and so on, until finally settling on $2,599,000.102 leacrest road torontoAnd they still didn’t get asking! The home went for $2,487,500 — just a cool $100K under asking. Still, almost $2.5 million is nothing to shake a stick at.

102 leacrest road torontoThe home is quite lovely. It’s a new build done by Nathalie Thorel of Interior Affairs and Patrick Skuce of Caledon Building and Design, according to real estate gossip site The Mash.

102 leacrest road torontoThe main floor is open plan. It’s bright, modern and stylish.

102 leacrest road torontoThe kitchen is gothic with its matte black cabinetry and appliances. I really like this look. It’s so different from all the sparkling white kitchens we’re used to. It also makes the light wood really stand out.

102 leacrest road torontoThere are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in the home. Not every room has a closet, so that’s not entirely ideal if you plan on using all the rooms as bedrooms. But, it could be totally fine if you want a home office.

102 leacrest road torontoEverything in this home is simple and minimalist.

102 leacrest road torontoThe bathrooms do have a bit of an IKEA showroom vibe, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

102 leacrest road torontoAs it’s a corner lot, there isn’t a lot of outdoor space, but the surrounding lawn is landscaped.102 leacrest road toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 102 Leacrest Road
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 42.17 x 100 feet
  • Realtor:  Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc., Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $2,599,000
  • Sold for: $2,487,500102 leacrest road toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a lovely home, but the location isn’t the most ideal; the North Toronto Wastewater Treatment Plant is only a few blocks away and it’s a corner lot, which has drawbacks as well.    102 leacrest road toronto

Was it worth it?

I wouldn’t say the price is outrageous for a new build, but they clearly struggled to sell it. The proximity to the treatment plant may have been a factor here.102 leacrest road toronto

