Sold! Modern Toronto home goes for $2.5 million

This home was first listed back in 2018 at $2,850,000. When there were no takers, they dropped it to $2,800,000. Then it went to $2,699,000 and so on and so on, until finally settling on $2,599,000. And they still didn’t get asking! The home went for $2,487,500 — just a cool $100K under asking. Still, almost $2.5 million is nothing to shake a stick at.

The home is quite lovely. It’s a new build done by Nathalie Thorel of Interior Affairs and Patrick Skuce of Caledon Building and Design, according to real estate gossip site The Mash.

The main floor is open plan. It’s bright, modern and stylish.

The kitchen is gothic with its matte black cabinetry and appliances. I really like this look. It’s so different from all the sparkling white kitchens we’re used to. It also makes the light wood really stand out.

There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in the home. Not every room has a closet, so that’s not entirely ideal if you plan on using all the rooms as bedrooms. But, it could be totally fine if you want a home office.

Everything in this home is simple and minimalist.

The bathrooms do have a bit of an IKEA showroom vibe, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

As it’s a corner lot, there isn’t a lot of outdoor space, but the surrounding lawn is landscaped.

The Essentials

Address: 102 Leacrest Road

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 42.17 x 100 feet

Realtor: Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc., Brokerage

Hit the market at: $2,599,000

Sold for: $2,487,500

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a lovely home, but the location isn’t the most ideal; the North Toronto Wastewater Treatment Plant is only a few blocks away and it’s a corner lot, which has drawbacks as well.

Was it worth it?

I wouldn’t say the price is outrageous for a new build, but they clearly struggled to sell it. The proximity to the treatment plant may have been a factor here.