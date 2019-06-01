Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
1 rainsford road toronto

Condo of the week: 1 Rainsford Road

Located in the charming Beaches neighbourhood is this stunning penthouse suite.

1 rainsford road torontoThe wood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and contemporary design make this place more than inviting.1 rainsford road toronto

This unit spans two levels. The living, dining room and kitchen are on the main floor and the layout is open plan, making the space bright and airy.

1 rainsford road torontoThe large windows let in lots of natural light, while the wood detailing throughout creates a homey mid-century modern vibe.

1 rainsford road torontoThe kitchen is modern with granite countertops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 rainsford road torontoOff the kitchen/living room is one of the two outdoor spaces this apartment has to offer.

1 rainsford road torontoAlso on the main floor are the bedrooms. There’s a guest bedroom and the master suite.

1 rainsford road torontoThe master suite is well-proportioned and has a walk-in closet, as well as an en suite that has one of the nicest wooden vanities I’ve seen.

1 rainsford road torontoThe bathroom is like something out of the West Elm showroom.

1 rainsford road torontoThis condo also comes with a private home office, fireplaces and two bars.

1 rainsford road torontoThe family room is on the second floor. It’s small, but opens out onto the rooftop terrace, which is to die for.

1 rainsford road torontoThe outdoor space with this penthouse suite rivals the best of them. There’s tons of space to put furniture, a BBQ, and maybe even a rooftop garden!

1 rainsford road torontoThe rooftop patio also offers sweeping views of the city and the lake.  1 rainsford road toronto

Specs
Good For

Rooftop parties. With over 3,000 square-feet of rooftop terrace space, it would be a crime not to throw a summer bash or two.1 rainsford road toronto

Move On If

You want luxury amenities with your condo. This condo doesn’t have a fancy pool, a gym or even a party room, so if that’s a deal breaker for you, there are other condo buildings that have that.1 rainsford road toronto

