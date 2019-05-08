Rental of the week: somewhere around Dufferin and Finch

Calling this place an apartment is a bit too generous. Closet? No, that's like calling a bathtub a pool. Cupboard? Cupboard works.

This place is only 180-square-feet, including the bathroom, which means you somehow have to fit a bed and a fridge along with the rest of your belongings into this Polly Pocket-sized apartment.

Unless there's a bar fridge in that kitchenette thing… Then you only need to squish in a bed. But let's be real: it's going to be a futon or a cot of some sort and maybe a dresser or a surface to eat on.

At first I questioned if this place was even legal. I know tiny houses and micro-apartments are trendy, but even those are usually over 200 square feet.

It turns out that, legally, a room has to be at least six square meters (about 65 square feet), according to occupancy standards, but that's only for bedrooms. So, sure this place would fit those requirements if you were only sleeping here, but you're also supposed to live, and that seems really hard when you only have 180 square feet to do it.

What it seems might be going on is this: someone had a room in their basement that was too small to do anything fun with, so they decided "oh, let's shove a kitchenette (which looks like a children's play kitchen) in it and see how much rent we can charge!"

Turns out they can charge full-price. The listing says rent is $985 a month… Yeah, you read that right. You pay them almost $1,000 a month to live in what most people would consider a quarter of an apartment. Messed up, right?

The only thing this place has going for it is the bathroom, which is surprisingly decent. There's faux marble tiles and the shower head looks like one of those great waterfall ones.

But don't be fooled, the rest of the apartment is still more cramped than an RV.

Specs

Address: Purdon Drive at Wilmington

Type: Cupboard

Rent: $985/ month

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Where would you put it?

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: No

Laundry? On site

Outdoor space? No.

Pet friendly? Maybe a Tamagotchi.

Good For

Practicing real life Tetris.

Move On If

You bruise easily. Just imagine how many times you're going to run into the corner of your dresser or bed/futon.