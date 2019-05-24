Sold! Toronto townhouse goes for $4.9 million

This Yorkville home has three storeys, lots of light and a contemporary interior that rivals any new build. The main floor has gorgeous dark hardwood floors, a marble fireplace and a large bay window. The house is fairly narrow, so the open concept layout makes it seem a bit more airy. But it's not spacious by any means.

The kitchen is probably the narrowest room in the house, but the light cabinetry and counters make it feel a little less cramped.

The master bedroom is on the second floor with a fireplace, walk-in closet and a modern en suite.

The third level of the house is this cool loft-like area that could function equally well as a bedroom or office space.

But, the big selling point to this home is the lap pool in the backyard. We all know how gross public pools are and to have a pool in your backyard in the middle of downtown is a luxury worth coveting.

And if the pool isn't your style, there's a lovely rooftop terrace.

The Essentials

Address: 77 Hazelton Avenue

Type: House

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 17.09 x 139.00 feet

Realtor: Linda Chu, Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Hit the market at: $5,000,000

Sold for: $4,900,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Definitely the lap pool.

Was it worth it?

While it's a cute townhouse in a great location, I don't think there's anything particularly stunning or special about it. It's kind of "meh," which is probably why it sold for under asking.