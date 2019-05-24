Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
77 hazelton avenue toronto

Sold! Toronto townhouse goes for $4.9 million

This Yorkville home has three storeys, lots of light and a contemporary interior that rivals any new build.77 hazleton avenue torontoThe main floor has gorgeous dark hardwood floors, a marble fireplace and a large bay window. The house is fairly narrow, so the open concept layout makes it seem a bit more airy. But it's not spacious by any means.

77 hazleton avenue torontoThe kitchen is probably the narrowest room in the house, but the light cabinetry and counters make it feel a little less cramped. 

77 hazleton avenue torontoThe master bedroom is on the second floor with a fireplace, walk-in closet and a modern en suite.

77 hazleton avenue torontoThe third level of the house is this cool loft-like area that could function equally well as a bedroom or office space.

77 hazleton avenue torontoBut, the big selling point to this home is the lap pool in the backyard. We all know how gross public pools are and to have a pool in your backyard in the middle of downtown is a luxury worth coveting.

77 hazleton avenue torontoAnd if the pool isn't your style, there's a lovely rooftop terrace.77 hazleton avenue toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 77 Hazelton Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size: 17.09 x 139.00 feet
  • Realtor:  Linda Chu, Sotheby's International Realty Canada
  • Hit the market at: $5,000,000
  • Sold for: $4,900,000
77 hazleton avenue torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

Definitely the lap pool.77 hazleton avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

While it's a cute townhouse in a great location, I don't think there's anything particularly stunning or special about it. It's kind of "meh," which is probably why it sold for under asking.77 hazleton avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Real Vision

