House of the week: 67 Roxborough Drive

Built by architect Mackenzie Waters in 1935, this heritage home is equal parts old and new. The exterior of the house looks a bit like the terrace houses in England, except for the fact that it’s not terraced. Meanwhile, the interior is completely modern.

The main floor is simple, sleek and minimalist. There’s nothing frilly or heritage about the decor in this home.

The kitchen is mostly stainless steel, which seems almost too industrial or commercial for a home, but sounds great when you think about how easy clean up will be if you accidentally forget to put the lid on the blender.

There’s plenty of light throughout the house, thanks to the large floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights.

I really like how they’ve used industrial-like windows throughout the home, it completely suits the contemporary interior but contrasts nicely with the heritage exterior.

There are four bedrooms in the home, three of which are on the second level.

The master bedroom is spacious, bright and airy. It comes with an en suite, walk-in closet and a walk-out onto the balcony.

The en suite is spa-like and even has a little balcony to lounge on, because who wouldn’t want to sunbathe al fresco after a shower?

As for outdoor space, there are two large patios, which overlook the ravine. The surrounding trees give tons of privacy and make for a secluded and tranquil spot to spend summer evenings.

Specs

Address: 67 Roxborough Dr.

Price: $5,195,000

Land Size: 51 x 211 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 14

Transit Score: 83

Listing agent: James Molloy

Listing ID: C4456681

Good For

A chef. While many might prefer a kitchen with marble counters and wood cabinets, a professional chef can feel right at home. This kitchen is for serious cooking only!

Move On If

You want a proper backyard. While there’s lots of nature surrounding the property, there’s only patios. If you’re looking for that golf-course-style grass, it’s not here.