House of the week: 44 Bernard Avenue

I don’t even know if this could be considered a house. I mean, it is, but it’s so much more than that. The home is actually three properties combined: two semi-detached houses and a loft-style coach house.

The old Victorian home, built around 1890, has been beautifully re-imagined. The soaring ceilings, the curved windows and the open concept layout make what used to be a very sequestered home into a bright, airy space.

The living room has a stunning cathedral-like windows that flood the room with natural light, and the huge fireplace will be extra cozy in the dead of winter.

The living room leads into the dining room and then kitchen. The spaces are modern and the kitchen is sleek, with granite countertops and a stainless steel backsplash.

There are eight bedrooms throughout the home(s). Some have beautiful gabled roofs with beams running across, giving it a country-style aesthetic.

The master bedroom is spacious with a walk-out balcony and an en suite bathroom that is equal parts historic and modern.

The bathroom is unique with the wood paneled walls. It’s such a contrast to the rest of the stark white house, but it’s a throwback to how the bathroom probably looked when it was originally built in the 1800s. It’s modernized with marble and the water features like the deep soaker tub.

Even though there’s a lot of living space (three homes will do that), there isn’t a lot of outdoor space. Apart from the balcony, there’s nothing really outdoors to speak of. But, then again, it’s in the middle of the city, so outdoor space is hard to come by anyway.

Specs

Address: 44 - 46 Bernard Avenue

Price: $7,795,000

Land Size: 45.42 x 114 feet

Bedrooms: 6 + 2

Bathrooms: 9

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 93

Listing agent: Armin Yousefi

Listing ID: C4434624

Good For

Spreading out. With this much room, you’ll always be able to have that precious alone time. And if you don’t need all that space, you could easily transform parts of the complex into an Airbnb side hustle or a luxury rental suite.

Move On If

You’re only in the market for one house, not three.