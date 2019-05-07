Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
44 bernard avenue toronto

House of the week: 44 Bernard Avenue

I don’t even know if this could be considered a house. I mean, it is, but it’s so much more than that. The home is actually three properties combined: two semi-detached houses and a loft-style coach house.

44 bernard avenue torontoThe old Victorian home, built around 1890, has been beautifully re-imagined. The soaring ceilings, the curved windows and the open concept layout make what used to be a very sequestered home into a bright, airy space.

44 bernard avenue torontoThe living room has a stunning cathedral-like windows that flood the room with natural light, and the huge fireplace will be extra cozy in the dead of winter.

44 bernard avenue torontoThe living room leads into the dining room and then kitchen. The spaces are modern and the kitchen is sleek, with granite countertops and a stainless steel backsplash.

44 bernard avenue torontoThere are eight bedrooms throughout the home(s). Some have beautiful gabled roofs with beams running across, giving it a country-style aesthetic.

44 bernard avenue torontoThe master bedroom is spacious with a walk-out balcony and an en suite bathroom that is equal parts historic and modern.

44 bernard avenue torontoThe bathroom is unique with the wood paneled walls. It’s such a contrast to the rest of the stark white house, but it’s a throwback to how the bathroom probably looked when it was originally built in the 1800s. It’s modernized with marble and the water features like the deep soaker tub.

44 bernard avenue torontoEven though there’s a lot of living space (three homes will do that), there isn’t a lot of outdoor space. Apart from the balcony, there’s nothing really outdoors to speak of. But, then again, it’s in the middle of the city, so outdoor space is hard to come by anyway.  44 bernard avenue toronto

Specs
Good For

Spreading out. With this much room, you’ll always be able to have that precious alone time. And if you don’t need all that space, you could easily transform parts of the complex into an Airbnb side hustle or a luxury rental suite.44 bernard avenue toronto

Move On If

You’re only in the market for one house, not three.44 bernard avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Images via Adobe Spark

