Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
4 lowther avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 4 Lowther Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Between the Annex and Yorkville, this condo is sitting pretty. It's modern, impeccably designed and fully renovated. It's the designer's own home so you know a lot of love and hard work went into the renovation, and it shows.

4 lowther avenue torontoThe big windows let sunlight cascade into the unit. The huge marble walls with a built-in electric fireplace are stunning.  

4 lowther avenue torontoThe open concept kitchen that's just off the living room is modern and perfect for cooking and entertaining.

4 lowther avenue torontoThe master bedroom is large, as is the en suite bathroom.

4 lowther avenue torontoI don't know why, but I'm a big fan of this regal artwork in the bathroom. It makes it seem more luxurious. Who says oil paintings can't be in a bathroom?

4 lowther avenue torontoThere's one other bedroom and a den, which is being used as an office.

4 lowther avenue torontoAs for outdoor space, there's a 300 square foot covered terrace, which will be perfect in the summer months and in the winter, there's the solarium.

Specs
  • Address: #606 – 4 Lowther Avenue
  • Price: $3,295,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 98      
  • Transit Score: 98
  • Maintenance Fees: $2,438 monthly
  • Listing agent: Jay Egan
  • Listing ID: C44444164 lowther avenue toronto
Good For

Being close to everything. Shopping in Yorkville is just a hop, skip and jump away, Whole Foods is right across the road, and there's tons of top notch restaurants within a couple of blocks. You're also steps from all the museums and the subway.4 lowther avenue toronto

Move On If

You think $3.29 million is a bit pricey for only 2,000 square feet of space. For that kind of cash, you can surely find a roomier condo or even a house. In fact, a unit for only 100 square feet less on the same floor is listed for just under $2 million.4 lowther avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Birch Hill Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 4 Lowther Avenue

Rental of the week: somewhere across from Shoppers World

House of the week: 210 Parkmount Road

Sold! This is what a $9 million home looks like in Toronto

Condo of the week: 533 Richmond Street West

Rental of the week: somewhere around Dufferin and Finch

Someone created a rap song to sell their Toronto house

House of the week: 44-46 Bernard Avenue