Condo of the week: 4 Lowther Avenue

Between the Annex and Yorkville, this condo is sitting pretty. It's modern, impeccably designed and fully renovated. It's the designer's own home so you know a lot of love and hard work went into the renovation, and it shows.

The big windows let sunlight cascade into the unit. The huge marble walls with a built-in electric fireplace are stunning.

The open concept kitchen that's just off the living room is modern and perfect for cooking and entertaining.

The master bedroom is large, as is the en suite bathroom.

I don't know why, but I'm a big fan of this regal artwork in the bathroom. It makes it seem more luxurious. Who says oil paintings can't be in a bathroom?

There's one other bedroom and a den, which is being used as an office.

As for outdoor space, there's a 300 square foot covered terrace, which will be perfect in the summer months and in the winter, there's the solarium.

Specs

Address: #606 – 4 Lowther Avenue

Price: $3,295,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 98

Transit Score: 98

Maintenance Fees: $2,438 monthly

Listing agent: Jay Egan

Listing ID: C4444416

Good For

Being close to everything. Shopping in Yorkville is just a hop, skip and jump away, Whole Foods is right across the road, and there's tons of top notch restaurants within a couple of blocks. You're also steps from all the museums and the subway.

Move On If

You think $3.29 million is a bit pricey for only 2,000 square feet of space. For that kind of cash, you can surely find a roomier condo or even a house. In fact, a unit for only 100 square feet less on the same floor is listed for just under $2 million.