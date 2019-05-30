Condo of the week: 385 Brunswick Avenue

Inside the historic Loretto Abbey conversion is this exquisite condo. While there’s a lot of pretty homes in this building, this one is exceptionally beautiful. The three-bedroom, five-bathroom unit has dramatic high-ceilings, lots of natural light and plenty of living space.

The crown moulding and chandeliers in the main living area give the space an added sense of elegance and sophistication.

The eat-in kitchen has gorgeous dark wood cabinetry and is large enough to feature a breakfast nook as well as TV room with a wet bar and built-in coffee station.

The master bedroom comes with lots of custom cabinetry.

The sleeping area is raised and overlooks a seating/television area with a fireplace. It’s over-the-top extravagant but sort of nice to have basically two family rooms in a condo.

The master suite comes with his-and-hers en suite bathrooms so you never have to share.

As for outdoor space, you’re spoiled with two terraces. One is off the master bedroom and the other is off the main living area. They're shaded and very private with all the shrubbery.

Specs

Good For

A couple that is downsizing. This place, while still technically a condo, is very much like a bungalow. As it’s on the ground floor, you have a separate entrance, two private terraces and everything all on one level.

Move On If

You’d prefer something more trendy. This is definitely a grown-up condo, so those after a more youthful look (such as a hard loft or a sleek glass box in the sky) should consider looking elsewhere.