Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
385 brunswick ave toronto

Condo of the week: 385 Brunswick Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Inside the historic Loretto Abbey conversion is this exquisite condo. While there’s a lot of pretty homes in this building, this one is exceptionally beautiful.385 brunswick ave torontoThe three-bedroom, five-bathroom unit has dramatic high-ceilings, lots of natural light and plenty of living space.

385 brunswick ave torontoThe crown moulding and chandeliers in the main living area give the space an added sense of elegance and sophistication.  

385 brunswick ave torontoThe eat-in kitchen has gorgeous dark wood cabinetry and is large enough to feature a breakfast nook as well as TV room with a wet bar and built-in coffee station.

385 brunswick ave torontoThe master bedroom comes with lots of custom cabinetry.

385 brunswick ave torontoThe sleeping area is raised and overlooks a seating/television area with a fireplace. It’s over-the-top extravagant but sort of nice to have basically two family rooms in a condo.  

385 brunswick ave torontoThe master suite comes with his-and-hers en suite bathrooms so you never have to share.

385 brunswick ave torontoAs for outdoor space, you’re spoiled with two terraces. One is off the master bedroom and the other is off the main living area. They're shaded and very private with all the shrubbery.385 brunswick ave toronto

Specs
Good For

A couple that is downsizing. This place, while still technically a condo, is very much like a bungalow. As it’s on the ground floor, you have a separate entrance, two private terraces and everything all on one level.385 brunswick ave toronto

Move On If

You’d prefer something more trendy. This is definitely a grown-up condo, so those after a more youthful look (such as a hard loft or a sleek glass box in the sky) should consider looking elsewhere.385 brunswick ave toronto

Lead photo by

Modern Movement Creative

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 385 Brunswick Avenue

Toronto considers making affordable units mandatory in all new condos

Rental of the week: 576 Front Street West

Condos could replace iconic chicken joint in Kensington Market

House of the week: 67 Roxborough Drive

Toronto landlord fined $135K for illegally evicting tenants

Sold! Toronto townhouse goes for $4.9 million

Condo of the week: 160 Fallingbrook Road