160 fallingbrook road toronto

Condo of the week: 160 Fallingbrook Road

Big windows? Check. Open concept layout? Check. Soaring ceilings? Check. Personal glass elevator that will carry you right to bed when you're too tired to take the stairs? Check! This 2,000-square-foot place has all the requirements for a stunning loft style penthouse.

The two-storeys of windows let tons of natural light into the place and the dark wood floors and kitchen give the place a sleek bachelor pad feel.

The kitchen is large with stainless steel appliances, a huge double farmhouse-style sink and a breakfast bar.

The place seems perfect for entertaining with the open plan layout and the two huge terraces, which will come in handy when BBQ season is in full-swing.

There's one standard bedroom on the first floor.

But the master suite is upstairs (or up-elevator). It's huge, with its own walk-out balcony overlooking the city.

It comes complete with a walk-in closet and a large en suite bathroom.

The family room is also upstairs which could also be used as office space if you work from home.

Specs
  • Address: #PH 1 – 160 Fallingbrook Road
  • Price: $1,859,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 83      
  • Transit Score: 81
  • Maintenance Fees: $557.73 monthly
  • Brokerage: Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage
  • Listing ID: E4449655
Good For

Being close to the beach. Silver Birch Beach is only a five-minute drive or 20-minute walk away. The Bluffs and The Beaches are also really close.

Move On If

You want to be closer to the action. This place, while gorgeous, is starting to veer into suburbs territory and if you're a downtown city kid through and through, Scarborough might not cut it.

