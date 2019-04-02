You can sleep in somebody's downtown Toronto office for $1,695 a month

If TV portrayals of overworked, bankrupt or soon-to-be-divorced business people are accurate, sleeping in one's own office every night is the result of seriously poor life choices.

But what about paying to sleep in somebody else's office?

For just $1,695 a month, you can find out all there is to know about such an arrangement by renting a live-work unit in one of Toronto's most prestigious buildings: The One King West Hotel and Residences at Yonge and King.

There are catches, of course—chief among them being that your landlord can use the space between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, to hold meetings.

"Rental is based in tenant using live-work furnished unit as is," reads a rental listing, "and arranging a sharing agreement with landlord regarding use of meeting room Mo. to Fri. 11:30-5:30 Pm."

Furniture within the unit must also be left where it stands, according to the listing for the fifth floor, one-bedroom apartment, so you wouldn't be able to move any of the computers, filing cabinets, desks, swivel chairs, printers or dividers that clearly make this space a business office.

There's a cool murphy bed, though.

The unit also boasts a kitchenette within a closet, which is easy to hide should your landlord show up with clients during your "shared" hours.

To its credit, the closet kitchen does have a mini dishwasher, which is more than I can say for many places within this price range.

A small, hotel-like bathroom can also be found within the space, and tenants would have access to "all hotel services" available within the unit, including a health club, pool, housekeeping, room service and a "grand historical lobby with lounge."

Washer and Dryer are on site. No pets are allowed.

When asked about what's up with this place, RE/MAX Condos Plus Corp. listing agent Maria Miller told The Star this week that "some people work really hard and very long hours and they just want to stay somewhere instead of going wherever they live."

She says she's been fielding plenty of interest from students and single men, but that all candidates wished to move some of the furniture out of the unit, making them unsuitable tenants.

"It's not really suitable for just a nice, little apartment," she said, which begs the question of why it's listed as a residential property.

You can contact Miller yourself with inquiries right here.