Real Estate
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ernest hemingway toronto

Ernest Hemingway's Toronto home is for sale

If you're a die-hard Ernest Hemingway fan, there just might be a house on the market for you in Toronto. 

Located at 1599 Bathurst St., unit #19 was home to the famed author for a short stint in the 1920s. Ernest Hemingway, one of the most renowned authors of western literature, lived in the unit from 1923 to 1924 for about six months. 

According to historians, Hemingway was living in the apartment while working as a journalist for the Toronto Star. 

ernest hemingway torontoThe unit is 1,100 square feet, and has two bedrooms and a den. It is situated on the top floor of four-storey apartment complex. 

ernest hemingway torontoThe author's brief little stint is not well-known in Toronto, but it does lend the name to the apartment building, "The Hemingway." 

If this little piece of literature history speaks to you, it's yours for a mere $733,000 (plus a monthly condo fee of $911). 

