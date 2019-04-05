Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
5 Southlea Avenue Toronto

Sold! Toronto house goes for $505K above asking in two days

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This home sold so fast I got whiplash.5 Southlea Avenue Toronto

In just two days of being on the market, this detached home was snapped up for way more than the sellers were asking, and when you see this place you'll understand why.

5 Southlea Avenue TorontoThe owners did a spectacular job renovating this house. It has tall ceilings, lots of natural light and plenty of space for living.

5 Southlea Avenue TorontoThe main floor flows seamlessly from one room to the next.

5 Southlea Avenue TorontoThe kitchen and the living room overlook the back garden, which has one of the nicer in-ground pools I've seen, and since summer is just round the corner, think of how useful it will be when temperatures reach the plus-30s.

5 Southlea Avenue TorontoThe house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The rooms are modern and spacious enough to at least fit a double bed.

5 Southlea Avenue TorontoThe master bedroom comes complete with an oversized walk-in closet and a large en suite.

5 Southlea Avenue TorontoThere's more living room in the basement with a guest bedroom, gym and rec room. All and all it's a pretty great family home.5 Southlea Avenue Toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 5 Southlea Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Size: 35 x 160 feet
  • Realtor: Sotheby’s Realty
  • Hit the market at: $2,995,000
  • Sold for: $3,500,0005 southlea avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

The home was fully renovated and it's in a stellar neighbourhood, the two major selling points of any house.5 southlea avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

It's a nice house but there's nothing architecturally unique about it. It's pretty basic as far as homes go, but that's okay because sometimes you just want a house that makes a good home, and this one does that.      5 Southlea Avenue Toronto

Lead photo by

Images via House Sigma

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! Toronto house goes for $505K above asking in two days

Condo of the week: 394 Euclid Avenue

Rental of the week: 79 Kendal Avenue

This is what the Park Hyatt in Toronto will look like once it's rebuilt

New map charts GTA home prices by GO station

You can sleep in somebody's downtown Toronto office for $1,695 a month

House of the week: 106 Wychwood Park

Sold! This is what a $2.28 million home looks like in Toronto