Sold! Toronto house goes for $505K above asking in two days

This home sold so fast I got whiplash.

In just two days of being on the market, this detached home was snapped up for way more than the sellers were asking, and when you see this place you'll understand why.

The owners did a spectacular job renovating this house. It has tall ceilings, lots of natural light and plenty of space for living.

The main floor flows seamlessly from one room to the next.

The kitchen and the living room overlook the back garden, which has one of the nicer in-ground pools I've seen, and since summer is just round the corner, think of how useful it will be when temperatures reach the plus-30s.

The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The rooms are modern and spacious enough to at least fit a double bed.

The master bedroom comes complete with an oversized walk-in closet and a large en suite.

There's more living room in the basement with a guest bedroom, gym and rec room. All and all it's a pretty great family home.

The Essentials

Address: 5 Southlea Avenue

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 7

Size: 35 x 160 feet

Realtor: Sotheby’s Realty

Hit the market at: $2,995,000

Sold for: $3,500,000

Why it sold for what it did?

The home was fully renovated and it's in a stellar neighbourhood, the two major selling points of any house.

Was it worth it?

It's a nice house but there's nothing architecturally unique about it. It's pretty basic as far as homes go, but that's okay because sometimes you just want a house that makes a good home, and this one does that.