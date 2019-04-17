Rental of the week: 2906 St. Clair Avenue East

When was the last time you shared a room with someone you weren't dating? Your childhood? A dorm room in university?

Maybe a room on a vacation in your early 20s where you were trying to save on costs, and you thought the 17-bed hostel dorm room would be fine… Sorry had a little flashback there to the worst sleep of my life. Why are those beds so squeaky? Either way, if you're living somewhere you probably want your own space. Or, maybe that's just me.

The listing is advertised as a four-bedroom apartment, but you don't have to dig too far to see that this listing is nothing but a liar-liar-pants-on-fire.

It's actually just two rooms.

One has a queen size bed, the other has two twin beds side-by-side and there's a pull out couch in the living room. So, yes, it technically does sleep four people (actually six if you really squish people in there), but if four adults wanted to rent this place, it would be really weird and very uncomfortable.

Sure, rent is expensive in Toronto, but I'm pretty sure you can find a place where you don't have to sleep in a twin bed next to your housemate.

But if you're cool with room-sharing, I would recommend a hostel, as they're roughly the same price and they are WAY closer to downtown.

That being said, this could work for a young family. I think you can still make kids share bedrooms.

On top of the shortage of rooms, there's also a shortage of bathrooms. This place does have a bathroom, although it isn't pictured, so I can't 100 per cent confirm. But, there's only one, and sharing a single bathroom with four to six people is a nightmare at the best of times.

Couple that with the dilapidated post-war kitchen, this place is definitely not cut out for communal living.

Specs

Address: 2906 St. Clair Ave. E

Type: Apartment

Rent: $2,498/ month

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: No info

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: Says 4 but it's actually 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Free

Laundry? On site

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Starting arguments over whose side of the room this is.

Move On If

You don't buy into the whole "sharing is caring" motto.