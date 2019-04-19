Sold! Picturesque Toronto home goes for $500K over asking

This home has been a popular one to watch for many, as it belonged to John Krizanc. But now the keys have changed hands.

The quirky four-bedroom, three-bathroom house sold quickly, and for well over asking.

The century home is beautiful with lots of light and unique features. The house has been upgraded throughout with lovely modern touches.

Upon entry into the foyer, the living room is on one side of the house and the dining room and kitchen are on the other.

There's over 3,000 square feet of living space, making it ideal for hosting and entertaining.

The large eat-in kitchen has a sunny walk-out onto the back deck.

The backyard is surprisingly big for an inner-city home. While narrow, it stretches back almost 80 feet.

On the second floor of the house is the master bedroom with a huge walk-in dressing room. The large windows that overlook the backyard let lots of sunlight in.

The master bedroom doesn't have an en suite bathroom, but it does have a small balcony off the dressing room.

The other above-ground bedrooms are spread out over the second and third floor of the house.

Finally, the basement is a walk-out and complete with a bedroom, living area and kitchen, making it possible to transform into a rental suite for a little side income.

The Essentials

Address: 216 Rusholme Road

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 30 x 147.00 feet

Realtor: Scott Ingram, Century 21 Regal Realty Inc. and Ian Busher, Sage-Fox Marin Associates Ltd.

Hit the market at: $1,899,900

Sold for: $2,401,000

Why it sold for what it did?

The location is great, the house is beautiful and the fact that someone famous owned it and The Globe and Mail profiled it sure didn't hurt.

Was it worth it?

Yes, absolutely. The home has undergone a stunning renovation and it just has a great feel to it. There's tons of sunlight in every room and it's charming with loads of character. Plus, it really is in a great location.