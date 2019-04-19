Sold! Picturesque Toronto home goes for $500K over asking

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
216 rusholme road toronto

This home has been a popular one to watch for many, as it belonged to John Krizanc. But now the keys have changed hands.

The quirky four-bedroom, three-bathroom house sold quickly, and for well over asking.

216 rusholme road torontoThe century home is beautiful with lots of light and unique features. The house has been upgraded throughout with lovely modern touches.

216 rusholme road torontoUpon entry into the foyer, the living room is on one side of the house and the dining room and kitchen are on the other.

216 rusholme road torontoThere's over 3,000 square feet of living space, making it ideal for hosting and entertaining.

216 rusholme road torontoThe large eat-in kitchen has a sunny walk-out onto the back deck.

216 rusholme road torontoThe backyard is surprisingly big for an inner-city home. While narrow, it stretches back almost 80 feet.  

216 rusholme road torontoOn the second floor of the house is the master bedroom with a huge walk-in dressing room. The large windows that overlook the backyard let lots of sunlight in.

216 rusholme road torontoThe master bedroom doesn't have an en suite bathroom, but it does have a small balcony off the dressing room.

216 rusholme road torontoThe other above-ground bedrooms are spread out over the second and third floor of the house.

216 rusholme road torontoFinally, the basement is a walk-out and complete with a bedroom, living area and kitchen, making it possible to transform into a rental suite for a little side income.216 rusholme road toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 216 Rusholme Road
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 30 x 147.00 feet
  • Realtor: Scott Ingram, Century 21 Regal Realty Inc. and Ian Busher, Sage-Fox Marin Associates Ltd.
  • Hit the market at: $1,899,900
  • Sold for: $2,401,000216 rusholme road toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

The location is great, the house is beautiful and the fact that someone famous owned it and The Globe and Mail profiled it sure didn't hurt.  216 rusholme road toronto

Was it worth it?

Yes, absolutely. The home has undergone a stunning renovation and it just has a great feel to it. There's tons of sunlight in every room and it's charming with loads of character. Plus, it really is in a great location.216 rusholme road toronto

Lead photo by

Michael Peart

