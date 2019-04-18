Condo of the week: 110A Palmerston Avenue

Amid the row houses and old Victorian homes that line Palmerston Avenue is this modern townhouse. The rectangular exterior definitely stands out in comparison, but inside is a lovely Scandinavian-inspired home. The main floor has the living room and kitchen. It's open plan and has plenty of light.

The kitchen is sleek and shiny, with glossy white cabinets.

On the second level are two spacious bedrooms and a bathroom. The bathroom has a funky ombret-syle tile effect going on in the shower.

The master bedroom is located on the third floor. It's simple and bright with light hardwood floors, big windows and tall ceilings.

The suite also has a large walk-in closet and a five-piece spa-like en suite, with a neutral pallet that creates a sense of calm.

As for outdoor space, you have a small backyard with enough room to have a patio table and some chairs.

Specs

Good For

Location. Just steps from all the bars and restaurants on College Street, to Trinity Bellwoods mere blocks away and Kensington Market within walking distance, this townhouse is ideally situated.

Move On If

You aren't a fan of running up and down stairs. With four separate levels, there are definitely a lot of stairs.