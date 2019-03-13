Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 58 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
east york toronto

Rental of the week: somewhere in East York

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 58 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

I think there needs to be a law passed that says, "just because you stick a hot plate in your boiler room, doesn't mean you can call it a kitchen and rent out your basement to some desperate student."

east york torontoWhy do landlords think you can just shove a mini fridge under a particle board counter, and place a couple of washing machines on either side of your boiler, and call it an apartment? This shouldn't be allowed. People of Toronto, we need to demand better than this.

east york torontoThere's exposed plumbing, wiring and as always, two types of tile! For the love of guacamole is it really that hard to tile a place that is less than 100 square feet with just one type of tile? And, they're not even level. You’re going to trip on those stupid tiles every other day. That's infuriating.

To any landlord reading this: I'm here to help. Here's what you're going to do. Go to Home Depot, they have tiles for virtually nothing. Look, these ones are nice enough and they only cost $1.99. With what you're charging for these rentals, I'm sure you can afford it.

Now, all you have to do is correctly measure the size of your room and then purchase the correct amount needed. That's it. It's that easy. Please, I'm begging you.

east york torontoI can't really tell you much about this place because the listing says absolutely nothing except "Hami," which I can only assume is the landlord's name. 

east york torontoBut, kitchen aside, this one bed, one bath could maybe be okay. Obviously not for $1,250 a month, but if it were like $600 a month, you might be able to bear it.

The actual bedroom of this place isn't the worst. Sure, there's a radiator floating in the middle of the wall, but at least it'll be warm.

east york torontoWhen I say "floating" in the middle of the wall, I mean it's literally in the middle of the wall. It's not on the ground, where radiators are usually found. It's eye-level. 

east york torontoAlso, while we're on the subject of the bedroom, I'm almost certain that there's either water damage or just painted-over wood panelling. Either way, it's almost the same colour as the carpet. One beige box. 

east york torontoThe bathroom is also fine. There isn't a mirror, anywhere to hang a towel, or a place to put toilet paper, but you can fix that with one $40 trip to IKEA.east york toronto

Specs
  • Address: unknown location in East York
  • Type: Basement
  • Rent: $1,250/month
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Doubt it
  • Air conditioning? Absolutely not
  • Bedrooms: 1  
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Street
  • Laundry? Right next to the boiler
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No info
Good For

Stubbing your toe on the tile lip at least once a week.

Move On If

The "kitchen" makes you want to weep for the state of the rental market.east york toronto

Lead photo by

Images via Craigslist

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Rental of the week: somewhere in East York

House of the week: 95 Riverview Drive

Sold! This Toronto home went for $256k over asking in only a week

These were Toronto's most expensive condos last year

Tiny Toronto apartment has only a shelf to sleep on

Condo of the week: 3 McAlpine Street

Rental of the week: 347 Rhodes Avenue

The average price of a Toronto home is approaching $850k