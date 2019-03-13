Rental of the week: somewhere in East York

I think there needs to be a law passed that says, "just because you stick a hot plate in your boiler room, doesn't mean you can call it a kitchen and rent out your basement to some desperate student."

Why do landlords think you can just shove a mini fridge under a particle board counter, and place a couple of washing machines on either side of your boiler, and call it an apartment? This shouldn't be allowed. People of Toronto, we need to demand better than this.

There's exposed plumbing, wiring and as always, two types of tile! For the love of guacamole is it really that hard to tile a place that is less than 100 square feet with just one type of tile? And, they're not even level. You’re going to trip on those stupid tiles every other day. That's infuriating.

To any landlord reading this: I'm here to help. Here's what you're going to do. Go to Home Depot, they have tiles for virtually nothing. Look, these ones are nice enough and they only cost $1.99. With what you're charging for these rentals, I'm sure you can afford it.

Now, all you have to do is correctly measure the size of your room and then purchase the correct amount needed. That's it. It's that easy. Please, I'm begging you.

I can't really tell you much about this place because the listing says absolutely nothing except "Hami," which I can only assume is the landlord's name.

But, kitchen aside, this one bed, one bath could maybe be okay. Obviously not for $1,250 a month, but if it were like $600 a month, you might be able to bear it.

The actual bedroom of this place isn't the worst. Sure, there's a radiator floating in the middle of the wall, but at least it'll be warm.

When I say "floating" in the middle of the wall, I mean it's literally in the middle of the wall. It's not on the ground, where radiators are usually found. It's eye-level.

Also, while we're on the subject of the bedroom, I'm almost certain that there's either water damage or just painted-over wood panelling. Either way, it's almost the same colour as the carpet. One beige box.

The bathroom is also fine. There isn't a mirror, anywhere to hang a towel, or a place to put toilet paper, but you can fix that with one $40 trip to IKEA.

Specs

Address: unknown location in East York

Type: Basement

Rent: $1,250/month

Furnished? No

Utilities: Doubt it

Air conditioning? Absolutely not

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Street

Laundry? Right next to the boiler

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? No info

Good For

Stubbing your toe on the tile lip at least once a week.

Move On If

The "kitchen" makes you want to weep for the state of the rental market.