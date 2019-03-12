House of the week: 95 Riverview Drive

This house is truly one of a kind, which is something that’s hard to come by in the world of sprawling suburbs with cookie-cutter houses. Designed by architect Bruce Kuwabara of K P M B architects, the home is industrial with hard rectangular lines.

The home was built based on a three-page request sheet from Toronto software entrepreneur Doug Steiner, according to The Globe and Mail.

As per Steiner’s specifications, the home has lots of light, space for art, and is sustainable.

The main floor is open-concept with huge walls of windows and beautiful reclaimed elm floors.

The kitchen is sleek and extremely minimalist with dark grey cabinetry.

The bedrooms are upstairs in what is essentially a big glass and concrete box. Don’t get me wrong though: it’s stunning. With views into the ravine, the trees surrounding the rooms give a living-in-the-forest vibe.

There are only three bedrooms in this house and they’re all very minimalist, as are the bathrooms.

The master bedroom has a huge wall of windows with a spectacular view and lots of light.

As for outdoor space, there’s a large backyard that overlooks the ravine, which even in the winter is quite beautiful.

Specs

Address: 95 Riverview Drive

Price: $7,875,000

Land Size: 49.75 x 144 feet

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 16

Transit Score: 67

Listing agent: Virginia Aikenhead

Listing ID: C4375697

Good For

Making Mother Earth happy. So many features of this house were designed to be environmentally sustainable, such as in-floor heating, LEDs everywhere, a living green roof system and an integrated reusable rain water system.

Move On If

You want a home that has a cozier feel. The house was designed by architects who usually only design industrial buildings, and it shows.