Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 41 minutes ago
899 dundas street west

Sold! Toronto house above Drake’s OVO store goes for $2.95 million

Designed by Kohn Shnier Architects and built in 2008, this home is modern, open and bright. It's also very square.899 dundas street westThe ground floor of the home is currently being leased to Drake's flagship OVO store and the living space is on the second and third floor of the home.

899 dundas street westThe living room, kitchen and dining areas are open plan. There's two huge walls of windows on opposite ends of the house, flooding the space with natural light.

899 dundas street westThe kitchen is minimalist, with dark cabinets and pristine white counters.

899 dundas street westAs for outdoor space, you have all of Trinity-Bellwoods park just steps from your door and two balconies overlooking the alley. It's not the most picturesque, but at least there's outdoor space.

899 dundas street westThere are two bedrooms and three bathrooms in the house. The bedrooms are pretty standard. The master bedroom has an en suite and a walk-out balcony. It also has huge floor-to-ceiling windows.  899 dundas street west

The Essentials
  • Address: 899 Dundas Street West
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 22.75 x 53.50 feet
  • Realtor: Bosley Real Estate Ltd.
  • Hit the market at: $2,995,000
  • Sold for: $2,950,000
899 dundas street westWhy it sold for what it did?

Probably because of the location, or maybe just for the chance to say you're Drake's landlord, in a sense.899 dundas street west

Was it worth it?

Well, considering you control the lease to Drake's flagship store, I'd say the promise of extra income means it’s totally worth it.899 dundas street west

Lead photo by

metroviews.ca

