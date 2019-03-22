Sold! Toronto house above Drake’s OVO store goes for $2.95 million

Designed by Kohn Shnier Architects and built in 2008, this home is modern, open and bright. It's also very square. The ground floor of the home is currently being leased to Drake's flagship OVO store and the living space is on the second and third floor of the home.

The living room, kitchen and dining areas are open plan. There's two huge walls of windows on opposite ends of the house, flooding the space with natural light.

The kitchen is minimalist, with dark cabinets and pristine white counters.

As for outdoor space, you have all of Trinity-Bellwoods park just steps from your door and two balconies overlooking the alley. It's not the most picturesque, but at least there's outdoor space.

There are two bedrooms and three bathrooms in the house. The bedrooms are pretty standard. The master bedroom has an en suite and a walk-out balcony. It also has huge floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Essentials

Address: 899 Dundas Street West

Type: House

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 22.75 x 53.50 feet

Realtor: Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

Hit the market at: $2,995,000

Sold for: $2,950,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Probably because of the location, or maybe just for the chance to say you're Drake's landlord, in a sense.

Was it worth it?

Well, considering you control the lease to Drake's flagship store, I'd say the promise of extra income means it’s totally worth it.