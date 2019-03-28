Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
570 wellington street west toronto

Condo of the week: 570 Wellington Street West

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

This townhouse is pretty standard, except for the unreal bathroom. I'm obsessed with this bright open master bath.570 wellington street west toronto

The bathtub is sunk into the middle of the hardwood floor. It looks decadent and like a chalet spa. I would never leave that bathtub.

570 wellington street west torontoAs for the rest of the house, well, it's pretty nice too.

570 wellington street west torontoThe main floor has an open concept kitchen and living area. The home is quite narrow so you have that gutter alley feel, but it's still stylish. There's lots of natural light and the floating staircase makes the space airy.

570 wellington street west torontoOn the second floor is the office, which can be turned into another bedroom. The only downside to that would be that the office is right off the bathroom, and so it's not the most private layout.

570 wellington street west torontoThe master bedroom is on the third level of the house overlooking the bathtub. It's rather small, but cozy enough, and has lots of built-in wardrobe storage.

570 wellington street west torontoIf you're worried about trekking down that huge flight of stairs in the middle of the night to go pee, don't fret. There's also a powder room in the master bedroom!

570 wellington street west torontoThe only thing lacking is outdoor space. There's a small balcony, but it's really nothing special.   570 wellington street west toronto

Specs
  • Address: #14A – 570 Wellington St. W
  • Price: $1,349,900
  • Bedrooms: 1 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 97    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,011.70 monthly
  • Listing agent: Sinisa Paradina
  • Listing ID: C4385857570 wellington street west toronto
Good For

Epic bubble baths.570 wellington street west toronto

Move On If

You don't want to hike up three floors to go to bed every night. There is something to be said for everything being on one level.570 wellington street west toronto

Lead photo by

Houssmax

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 570 Wellington Street West

Huge new Toronto skyscraper will have an urban forest on the roof

Rental of the week: 886 Dundas Street West

House of the week: 32 Thirty Second Street

The University of Toronto is building an enormous new innovation complex

Toronto’s historic Coffin Factory is getting a funeral

Sold! Toronto house above Drake’s OVO store goes for $2.95 million

People hate the condo that's going to replace the Palace Arms