Condo of the week: 570 Wellington Street West

This townhouse is pretty standard, except for the unreal bathroom. I'm obsessed with this bright open master bath.

The bathtub is sunk into the middle of the hardwood floor. It looks decadent and like a chalet spa. I would never leave that bathtub.

As for the rest of the house, well, it's pretty nice too.

The main floor has an open concept kitchen and living area. The home is quite narrow so you have that gutter alley feel, but it's still stylish. There's lots of natural light and the floating staircase makes the space airy.

On the second floor is the office, which can be turned into another bedroom. The only downside to that would be that the office is right off the bathroom, and so it's not the most private layout.

The master bedroom is on the third level of the house overlooking the bathtub. It's rather small, but cozy enough, and has lots of built-in wardrobe storage.

If you're worried about trekking down that huge flight of stairs in the middle of the night to go pee, don't fret. There's also a powder room in the master bedroom!

The only thing lacking is outdoor space. There's a small balcony, but it's really nothing special.

Specs

Address: #14A – 570 Wellington St. W

Price: $1,349,900

Bedrooms: 1 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,011.70 monthly

Listing agent: Sinisa Paradina

Listing ID: C4385857

Good For

Epic bubble baths.

Move On If

You don't want to hike up three floors to go to bed every night. There is something to be said for everything being on one level.