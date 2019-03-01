Real Estate
385 brunswick avenue toronto

Sold! This is what a $3.85 million condo looks like in Toronto

This condo was on and off the market since July last year, but only when they finally dropped the price down to $3.85 million did it sell. 385 brunswick avenue torontoIt went for asking and took only one day after the price change, according to real estate gossip site The Mash.385 brunswick avenue torontoThe three-bedroom condo is in the converted old Loretto College School in the Annex.

385 brunswick avenue torontoUnlike many of the converted old buildings in Toronto, this place is polished and sophisticated. 

385 brunswick avenue torontoThe white oak floors, custom built-in bookcases and high-end appliances make this place feel very grown up from it’s former school days.

385 brunswick avenue torontoThe living and dining room are open plan with lots of natural light, thanks to the oversized windows.

385 brunswick avenue torontoThe kitchen is sleek and modern with marble counters and stainless steel appliances.

385 brunswick avenue torontoWhile hallways don’t normally get much attention, this one is quite stunning with vaulted ceilings, large wood pillars and the long straight line of vision that gives it an art gallery vibe.

385 brunswick avenue torontoThe master bedroom is bright and spacious with a walk-in closet, and a spa-like five-piece en suite bathroom.

385 brunswick avenue torontoAll the bedrooms walk-out onto the balcony, which is east facing and overlooking the garden.  385 brunswick avenue toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: #208 – 385 Brunswick Avenue
  • Type: Condo
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 3,000-3,249 sq. ft. 
  • Realtor: Neil Stephen, Bosley Real Estate
  • Hit the market at: $3,850,000
  • Sold for: $3,850,000385 brunswick avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a spacious luxury condo in the Annex. The condo comes with three parking spots, a massive storage locker and a gym.  385 brunswick avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

While it struggled at a higher price point, I think it finally sold for what it was worth.385 brunswick avenue toronto

