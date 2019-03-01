Sold! This is what a $3.85 million condo looks like in Toronto

This condo was on and off the market since July last year, but only when they finally dropped the price down to $3.85 million did it sell. It went for asking and took only one day after the price change, according to real estate gossip site The Mash. The three-bedroom condo is in the converted old Loretto College School in the Annex.

Unlike many of the converted old buildings in Toronto, this place is polished and sophisticated.

The white oak floors, custom built-in bookcases and high-end appliances make this place feel very grown up from it’s former school days.

The living and dining room are open plan with lots of natural light, thanks to the oversized windows.

The kitchen is sleek and modern with marble counters and stainless steel appliances.

While hallways don’t normally get much attention, this one is quite stunning with vaulted ceilings, large wood pillars and the long straight line of vision that gives it an art gallery vibe.

The master bedroom is bright and spacious with a walk-in closet, and a spa-like five-piece en suite bathroom.

All the bedrooms walk-out onto the balcony, which is east facing and overlooking the garden.

The Essentials

Address: #208 – 385 Brunswick Avenue

Type: Condo

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 3,000-3,249 sq. ft.

Realtor: Neil Stephen, Bosley Real Estate

Hit the market at: $3,850,000

Sold for: $3,850,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a spacious luxury condo in the Annex. The condo comes with three parking spots, a massive storage locker and a gym.

Was it worth it?

While it struggled at a higher price point, I think it finally sold for what it was worth.