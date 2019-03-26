Real Estate
House of the week: 32 Thirty Second Street

House of the week: 32 Thirty Second Street

This house just has a good vibe to it. I don't know how else to describe it, but it just has this welcoming and happy feeling to it.

I think a large part of that is due to the amazing light this house gets from the large windows and the eight skylights.

The layout is unique, with sloped ceilings and unconventional window and room placements, but that only adds to the charm of the place.

The kitchen is minimal with mid-century modern cabinets. The back splash and floor might seem outdated to anyone who is all about the subway tile, but it's still functional.

There are four bedrooms in the house. They're not the most spacious bedrooms, but they're cozy and bright.

The master bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom.

There's more living space in the basement, with the potential to turn it into a rental unit as there's a second kitchen already built in.

The backyard is shady and large enough that you could add a pool and still have a proper lawn.

But even as is, it looks like the perfect place for kids to run around in the summer. And, once you get over the dead-of-winter look, it seems like a great place to host backyard BBQs and late night fires.

Specs
Good For

Extra income potential. This home can easily be turned into a multi-unit home, and who doesn't like a little side hustle?

Move On If

You want a more conventional layout. The way the house is set out is a bit like a jigsaw puzzle. If you want to have it flow from end to end or want ceilings that are flat, this home isn't for you.

Lead photo by

Bird House Media 

