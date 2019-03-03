Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 11 minutes ago
3 mcalpine street toronto

Condo of the week: 3 McAlpine Street

This condo has got some serious curves! From the circular kitchen breakfast bar to the rounded staircase and sloped ceilings, this definitely isn't your typical boxy condo.3 mcalpine street torontoEven without staging, this place is stunning. The architecture of this building is truly breathtaking.

3 mcalpine street torontoThe main floor looks enormous with over-sized windows, open plan layout and high ceilings.

3 mcalpine street torontoThe kitchen is sleek and modern. With white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, it's hard to find fault with it.

3 mcalpine street torontoThe fireplace off the kitchen adds some warmth, both figuratively and literally, to the space. It's also the kind of fireplace that makes me wonder if you could make a pizza in it… For anyone interested I think it's worth inquiring about.

3 mcalpine street torontoThe condo spans two levels. The arched windows in the bedrooms have a gothic vibe to them and their large expanse lets light flood into the spaces.  

3 mcalpine street torontoThere is also plenty of outdoor space. This condo boasts not one, but two terraces.

3 mcalpine street torontoWhile it may not be the penthouse, it's still the largest unit in the building with almost 4,000 square feet of living space. Don't listen to those people who say size doesn't matter!3 mcalpine street toronto

Specs
  • Address: #508 – 3 McAlpine Street
  • Price: $3,390,000
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 98    
  • Transit Score: 94
  • Maintenance Fees: $3,659.83 monthly
  • Listing agent: Andrea Hanak
  • Listing ID: C43684823 mcalpine street toronto
Good For

Making a grand entrance. That staircase is just asking for a debutante ball moment where you float down in a fancy ball gown.3 mcalpine street toronto

Move On If

You want a better view. For how stunning the interior of the condo is, the view from the balcony is lacklustre.3 mcalpine street toronto

Lead photo by

acondointhecity.com

