Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
245 Lisgar Street Toronto

House of the week: 245 Lisgar Street

I'm in love. I'm head over heels, rom-com-style in love with this house. This old Victorian has made my cold heart grow three sizes. It's the designer's own home and it is very chic.245 Lisgar Street Toronto

The neutral tone palette creates a bold look and helps makes the narrow space appear larger than it is. The home is filled with natural light and is the perfect blend between antique and modern.

245 Lisgar Street TorontoI particularly like what they've done in the bathroom, with vintage features like a clawfoot tub juxtaposed with a marble rainfall shower.

245 Lisgar Street TorontoThe main floor is open-concept and the kitchen is stunning with black cabinets and a marble backsplash.
245 Lisgar Street TorontoThe kitchen walks out into the backyard, which has lots of planters and a large apple tree for some shade and maybe nourishment in the summer.

245 Lisgar Street TorontoOn the second floor, there are two bedrooms, including the master bedroom.

245 Lisgar Street TorontoThe master suite has a walk-out onto a large private balcony as well as huge bay windows that make the space bright and airy. It also has a built-in wardrobe, but no en suite bathroom.  

245 Lisgar Street TorontoThe other two bedrooms are on the third floor and there's more living space in the basement.

245 Lisgar Street TorontoThe basement could be turned into an in-law suite or rented out, as it's outfitted with all the necessities to be a separate apartment.245 Lisgar Street Toronto

Specs
  • Address: 245 Lisgar Street
  • Price: $1,989,000
  • Land Size: 17 x 100 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 94
  • Transit Score: 97
  • Listing agent:  Alex Brott
  • Listing ID: C4367604245 Lisgar Street Toronto
Good For

Reducing your carbon footprint. Because it’s in such a great location, right in the heart of Little Portugal, there’s really no need to drive anywhere. Everything is within walking or cycling distance.245 Lisgar Street Toronto

Move On If

You really need an en suite master bath. I get it, sharing a bathroom can be a nightmare, especially if they take 40 minutes to shower and you're already late for work. So, if you want a bathroom that's yours, and yours alone, you'd best keep hunting.  245 Lisgar Street Toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

