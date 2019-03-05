House of the week: 245 Lisgar Street

I'm in love. I'm head over heels, rom-com-style in love with this house. This old Victorian has made my cold heart grow three sizes. It's the designer's own home and it is very chic.

The neutral tone palette creates a bold look and helps makes the narrow space appear larger than it is. The home is filled with natural light and is the perfect blend between antique and modern.

I particularly like what they've done in the bathroom, with vintage features like a clawfoot tub juxtaposed with a marble rainfall shower.

The main floor is open-concept and the kitchen is stunning with black cabinets and a marble backsplash.

The kitchen walks out into the backyard, which has lots of planters and a large apple tree for some shade and maybe nourishment in the summer.

On the second floor, there are two bedrooms, including the master bedroom.

The master suite has a walk-out onto a large private balcony as well as huge bay windows that make the space bright and airy. It also has a built-in wardrobe, but no en suite bathroom.

The other two bedrooms are on the third floor and there's more living space in the basement.

The basement could be turned into an in-law suite or rented out, as it's outfitted with all the necessities to be a separate apartment.

Specs

Address: 245 Lisgar Street

Price: $1,989,000

Land Size: 17 x 100 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 94

Transit Score: 97

Listing agent: Alex Brott

Listing ID: C4367604

Good For

Reducing your carbon footprint. Because it’s in such a great location, right in the heart of Little Portugal, there’s really no need to drive anywhere. Everything is within walking or cycling distance.

Move On If

You really need an en suite master bath. I get it, sharing a bathroom can be a nightmare, especially if they take 40 minutes to shower and you're already late for work. So, if you want a bathroom that's yours, and yours alone, you'd best keep hunting.