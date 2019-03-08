Sold! This home went for over asking in only a week

This place sold very quickly and for more money than the asking price, but maybe not as much as it could have sold for. The charming detached Edwardian is the perfect family home. With lots of character, light and space, it's easy to see why it didn't last long on the market. It was there only a week, to be exact.

The open concept main floor has that shabby chic thing going on with old barn board accents on the kitchen island and the shelves in the dining room.

The house also has the oh-so-coveted and trendy exposed beams and brick.

On the second floor is the master bedroom with hardwood floors and built-in his-and-hers closets. The big window that overlooks the front yard provides lots of natural light.

However, the one downfall is that there's no en suite bathroom.

There are two other bedrooms on the second floor and another two on the third floor. They have ample light, albeit with some a bit less spacious than others.

The backyard is under a mound of snow so it's hard to tell if it's nice or not, but it is south facing so it does have potential.

There's a bit more living space in the basement with a rec room and laundry room.

The Essentials

Address: 113 Marion Street

Type: House

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 25 x 131.25 feet

Realtor: Sage Real Estate

Hit the market at: $1,389,000

Sold for: $1,645,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It was a move-in-ready home with a lot of potential and a pretty great location.

Was it worth it?

Depends who you ask. While most people would say it was a bargain considering the location and move-in-ready status, some might say it wasn't, as there were some big deal breakers, like the no parking and only three bathrooms for five bedrooms.