Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
113 Marion Street Toronto

Sold! This home went for over asking in only a week

This place sold very quickly and for more money than the asking price, but maybe not as much as it could have sold for.113 Marion Street TorontoThe charming detached Edwardian is the perfect family home. With lots of character, light and space, it's easy to see why it didn't last long on the market. It was there only a week, to be exact.

113 Marion Street TorontoThe open concept main floor has that shabby chic thing going on with old barn board accents on the kitchen island and the shelves in the dining room.

113 Marion Street TorontoThe house also has the oh-so-coveted and trendy exposed beams and brick.

113 Marion Street TorontoOn the second floor is the master bedroom with hardwood floors and built-in his-and-hers closets. The big window that overlooks the front yard provides lots of natural light.

113 Marion Street TorontoHowever, the one downfall is that there's no en suite bathroom.

113 Marion Street TorontoThere are two other bedrooms on the second floor and another two on the third floor. They have ample light, albeit with some a bit less spacious than others.

113 Marion Street TorontoThe backyard is under a mound of snow so it's hard to tell if it's nice or not, but it is south facing so it does have potential.   

113 Marion Street TorontoThere's a bit more living space in the basement with a rec room and laundry room.113 Marion Street Toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 113 Marion Street
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 25 x 131.25 feet
  • Realtor: Sage Real Estate
  • Hit the market at: $1,389,000
  • Sold for: $1,645,000113 Marion Street Toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It was a move-in-ready home with a lot of potential and a pretty great location.113 Marion Street Toronto

Was it worth it?

Depends who you ask. While most people would say it was a bargain considering the location and move-in-ready status, some might say it wasn't, as there were some big deal breakers, like the no parking and only three bathrooms for five bedrooms.113 Marion Street Toronto

Lead photo by

Real Vision

