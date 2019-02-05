Real Estate
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto real estate

Toronto home comes with a TTC stop right outside the front door

Real Estate
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Trudging through the snow (or sweating through the sweltering heat) on your way to a bus stop can be the worst in the morning. Residents of this tiny house in Scarborough won't have that problem.

This (very) small unit has a TTC stop basically on the doorstep, meaning you can almost walk out your front door and onto the bus without going outside.

The property, which has a diagonally-facing unit wedged into the intersection between Danforth Rd N and Warden Ave, has a stop for the 113 Danforth East bus to Kennedy Station.

ttc house toronto

There's also a Canada Post mailbox outside for your convenience. Image via Realtor.ca.

And, if you don't like the bus, the lot is just a few minutes' walk south of Warden Station. 

It's got one bedroom and one bath, and is renting for $1,950/month. 

Looking for a way to avoid going outside? Well, you just may have found your dream home. 

Lead photo by

Realtor.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto home comes with a TTC stop right outside the front door

House of the week: 643 Carlaw Avenue

Toronto officially asks Airbnb to take down ghost hotels

Toronto new home sales sink to lowest in 20 years

Sold! This Toronto home went for $191K above asking in under a week

Condo of the week: 1 Balmoral Avenue

Here's what Kawhi Leonard's massive new house looks like

Tiny Toronto shack on sale for $2.5 million