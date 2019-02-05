Toronto home comes with a TTC stop right outside the front door

Trudging through the snow (or sweating through the sweltering heat) on your way to a bus stop can be the worst in the morning. Residents of this tiny house in Scarborough won't have that problem.

This (very) small unit has a TTC stop basically on the doorstep, meaning you can almost walk out your front door and onto the bus without going outside.

The property, which has a diagonally-facing unit wedged into the intersection between Danforth Rd N and Warden Ave, has a stop for the 113 Danforth East bus to Kennedy Station.

And, if you don't like the bus, the lot is just a few minutes' walk south of Warden Station.

It's got one bedroom and one bath, and is renting for $1,950/month.

Looking for a way to avoid going outside? Well, you just may have found your dream home.