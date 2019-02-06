Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
dundas spadina toronto

Rental of the week: somewhere near Dundas and Spadina

Gotta love Craigslist for having some of the most vague rental listings out there. This one, in particular has me guessing even the most rudimentary requirements, such as:

  1. Its exact location. They just give you an intersection instead of an actual address. Very helpful. 
  2. Where the stove went. There’s a hood fan but no actual stove or oven. Which if I was a detective (I’m not) would leave me to believe there once was a stove but for some reason it has been removed... Did the previous tenant lose stove/oven privileges?  
  3. If the bathroom has a sink to wash your hands and/or brush your teeth. The listing says "1Br/0Ba" which makes me believe it might not actually have a sink…
  4. If the bathroom is an actual room or just a space that has a door in front of it.
  5. The size of bed that might fit in this space. My guess is single or a camping mattress.
  6. How exactly that shower curtain is hung up and more importantly if it will impede the bathroom door shutting process.

dundas spadina torontoBut what I do know about this apartment from the listing is:

  1. It is a basement apartment. A really bad one at that. 
  2. The entire floor is tile and, as we’ve previously discussed, this is problematic for a number of reasons.
  3. The streetcar stop is one minute away. Hard to verify for certain though, as they won't give me an address. 
  4. Internet is included. This is literally the only thing this place has going for it.
  5. This apartment is only suitable for “responsible working adults/students”... But I'm pretty sure anyone who is actually responsible will be responsible enough not to rent this sketchy place for that much money. 

dundas st w torontoSome key questions I have for the landlord:

  1. If one proves they are a responsible adult/student, may they have the stove back?
  2. What speed of internet is provided? Also is there a data limit? Because the only thing that would make this place worth $1,200 a month would be if there’s 5G internet.
  3. If I have a guest over and go to the bathroom, does it make a difference, sound-wise, if I close the door? From what I can see there's going to be a good foot gap between the ceiling and the door... so honestly, why bother?
  4. Is the clothing rack included?
  5. Follow up question, if the clothing rack is not included, where does one hang a coat or literally any clothing item?

dundas st w toronto

Specs
  • Address: Somewhere undetermined near Spadina Ave & Dundas St. W
  • Type: Basement
  • Rent:$1,200/ month
  • Furnished? Maybe a clothing rack if you ask nicely. 
  • Utilities: Yes
  • Air conditioning? Definitely not
  • Bedrooms: 0  
  • Bathrooms: 1 – sink may or may not be included
  • Parking: No
  • Laundry? Coin  
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No
Good For

"Responsible working adults/students."

Move On If

You are not responsible, an adult, working, a student or some combination of the aforementioned.

Lead photo by

Images via Craigslist

